Emerald Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported a loss of $700,000 in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period.

