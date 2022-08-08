ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) _ Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) on Monday reported a loss of $700,000 in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEX

