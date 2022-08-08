Read full article on original website
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
TikToker Accuses Walmart of Charging More at Checkout Than Items Shelf-Sticker Price
TikToker @brennasbakery (she goes by Bren on the popular social media platform) said that she noticed a significant discrepancy in online and in-store pricing as opposed to what she was rung up for when she brought all of her items to check-out. Bren posts a number of baking videos on...
