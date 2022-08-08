Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
False kidnapping report leads Chilton County deputies to drugs in home
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — The Chilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a kidnapping and possible murder of a woman on Aug. 1. Investigators talked with Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, who said his wife had been abducted and was possibly killed by people living at a home on County Road 1013.
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wbrc.com
“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
ABC 33/40 News
Court records show extensive criminal history for person of interest in arson, homicide
Police have not yet been able to locate 35-year-old Youit DeWitt Jones. Jones is a person of interest in the case of a body found inside a burning abandoned house in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is...
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Bessemer kingpin sentenced to life in federal prison for leading multi-million-dollar drug enterprise
A Bessemer man convicted under the federal drug “Kingpin” statute has been sentenced to life in prison. Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” was found guilty in April.. U.S. District Judge Annmarie C. Axon sentenced Williamson to life in prison plus 120...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
ABC 33/40 News
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
Shelby Reporter
Vincent police chief, assistant chief terminated following misconduct allegations
VINCENT – The future of Vincent’s police department is uncertain in the aftermath of alleged misconduct within the department. At an emergency meeting Thursday, Aug. 4, the Vincent City Council voted in favor of Mayor James Latimer taking the necessary steps to terminate the employment of the city’s police chief, James Srygley, and assistant police chief, John Goss, who both had been suspended with pay following the allegations related to a racist text message.
wvtm13.com
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Bessemer, police investigating
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning. The department said officers responded to the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North around 12:12 a.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a man was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Alexander Adams of Bessemer. So far,...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
wvua23.com
Update: Woman identified after police chase arrest
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the woman involved in a police chase Monday morning. Leia Darby, 37, was arrested following the chase, in which she was originally stopped because of outstanding warrants. Darby now faces one count of attempting to elude law enforcement and one count of reckless...
