ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, FL
Putnam County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Interlachen, FL
WCJB

Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing. . 44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday. . Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on...
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Prison#Violent Crime#Wcjb
WCJB

No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.  Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
LAKE CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy