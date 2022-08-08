GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO