FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
WCJB
Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
WCJB
Alachua County deputies ask for help identifying armed disturbance suspects
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the community’s help identifying a trio of people connected to gun violence. Deputies say released photos of three men they say were involved in an armed disturbance. The incident happened on July 13 at the Green...
WCJB
Man arrested for beating another man to death outside GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two men accused of beating a man to death outside GRACE Marketplace is now behind bars. Last Friday, James Lawrence, 55, and San Tonio Smith, 42, and another person were having a conversation near a cut in the fence on the Northeast side of the shelter. The victim approached the group and an argument began.
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
WCJB
Williston man arrested after deputies found drugs near noisy vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Williston is behind bars on drug charges after Alachua county deputies used the new vehicle noise law to find out what he was doing. . 44-year-old Todd Ridenour was arrested on Saturday. . Deputies saw his vehicle parked with the driver’s side door open on...
Woman dies in Northwest Jacksonville from hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic and homicide unit confirmed that a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street. The hit-and-run happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The woman was attempting to cross at 7800 New Kings Road...
Florida man steals construction equipment, causes $10k in damage: deputies
A Florida man is accused of stealing a piece of construction equipment, driving it 2.5 miles and leaving destruction in its wake.
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
1 teen hospitalized, 1 teen on the run after argument over video game leads to shooting
PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook that it is looking for the suspect in a shooting that hospitalized a teenager. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023 year. On Tuesday, at approximately 3:39 p.m., officers responded to...
News4Jax.com
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman. Spruell was charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. On August 8,...
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
Multiple traffic fatalities under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — Last night around 9:30 p.m. a woman was crossing New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck her and drove away from the scene. The victim, an adult woman, died at the scene. As of right now JSO is not in contact with any witnesses from the scene.
WCJB
No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County. Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Two Jacksonville couples arrested for child neglect after infants test positive for fentanyl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville couples were arrested on child neglect charges within one month of each other. In both cases, their infant children tested positive for fentanyl. “The calls are going up,” Florida Poison Control Center spokesperson Mike McCormick said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WCJB
Residents react to new charges against Bronson Middle High School coach as more victims come forward
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - New victims have come forward to detectives at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. This is after Bronson Middle High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. was arrested on July 27 for lewd and lascivious molestation. As Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies were told two students were sexually abused at the coach’s home in Gainesville.
Accused killer of Jacksonville DJ now facing additional murder charge, court records show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous, related story) Accused killer Bursey Armstrong is now facing an additional murder charge after Tasheka 'TySheeks' Young was found dead inside her apartment in July, according to court records. Friends said Young was four months pregnant when...
WCJB
Gainesville police officers release details on anti-semitic flyers investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My goodness. What has the world come to?”. According to police reports, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call on Saturday of a suspicious incident on the 3700 block of Northwest 53rd Ave. Residents told officers they found clear plastic bags filled with kernels...
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
