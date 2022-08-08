ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?

First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
The Independent

Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’

Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian appears to call Kendall Jenner’s tequila ‘nasty’ during Kylie’s birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian does not seem to enjoy her sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila.The SKIMS mogul attended Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations alongside other friends and family, a video posted to Kylie’s TikTok on Thursday night (11 August) showed.In the clip, Kim is heard asking if she can take a shot of tequila and is cheered on by everyone in the room as Kendall walks towards her with open arms.Another clip, taken after Kylie received a super-rare Hermes Birkin bag from mother Kris Jenner that reportedly cost US$100,000 (£81,949), shows the guests wishing her a happy birthday and...
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
The Independent

Influencer Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband dies aged 33

Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill has died, aged 33.The YouTube star and beauty influencer, who is known for her makeup tutorials, shared the news with her 7.6m followers on Instagram on Thursday evening (11 August).“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.The next slide in the Stories saw a picture of Jon with the caption: “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on 10 August, 2022.“We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during...
Distractify

Distractify

