'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse Is Hospitalized in a Coma
Over the course of the last three decades-plus, Denise Dowse has taken part in some pretty huge television shows. Whether it be on Beverly Hills, 90210 or The Guardian, Denise left a sizable mark on all of the projects that she took part in, no matter how short or long her time on each show was.
From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?
First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
A Complete Timeline of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Whirlwind Romance
Like various other celebrities, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde fell in love on a film set. The power couple took fans by surprise with their spontaneous romance, which began when they met during the filming of Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling. Article continues below advertisement. Since the start of their...
Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’
Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
Kim Kardashian appears to call Kendall Jenner’s tequila ‘nasty’ during Kylie’s birthday celebrations
Kim Kardashian does not seem to enjoy her sister Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818 Tequila.The SKIMS mogul attended Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday celebrations alongside other friends and family, a video posted to Kylie’s TikTok on Thursday night (11 August) showed.In the clip, Kim is heard asking if she can take a shot of tequila and is cheered on by everyone in the room as Kendall walks towards her with open arms.Another clip, taken after Kylie received a super-rare Hermes Birkin bag from mother Kris Jenner that reportedly cost US$100,000 (£81,949), shows the guests wishing her a happy birthday and...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Influencer Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband dies aged 33
Jaclyn Hill’s ex-husband Jon Hill has died, aged 33.The YouTube star and beauty influencer, who is known for her makeup tutorials, shared the news with her 7.6m followers on Instagram on Thursday evening (11 August).“I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.The next slide in the Stories saw a picture of Jon with the caption: “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on 10 August, 2022.“We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during...
Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life
Model Paige Mobley is back on Netflix for Season 2 of Instant Dream Home. As the special projects lead, Paige helps families renovate their houses into the homes of their dreams in just 12 hours. Paige joined the show in 2021 with host Danielle Brooks and renovators Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, and Nick Cutsumpas.
Danielle Brooks Said Having Kids Taught Her How to Say “No” in Her Career
After a successful first season on Netflix, Instant Dream Home is back, and the renovators are ready to transform living spaces in rapid time. On the show, host Danielle Brooks works with team members Paige Mobley, Adair Curtis, Nick Cutsumpas, and Erik Curtis to help them reach their goals while adding hilarious commentary along the way.
