BLACKPINK reveals 'Born Pink' tour dates, launching in October

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TU9G1_0h9XlSYG00

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are coming to a city near you! BLACKPINK have announced their Born Pink world tour.

The Born Pink world tour will run for seven months, kicking off in Seoul October 15 and 16 before heading to North America later that month. After the U.S. shows, the global tour continues across Europe, Asia, and Australia, ending June 21, 2023. The tour announcement comes after BLACKPINK revealed that their comeback single “Pink Venom” drops August 19. Also, the group’s upcoming album arrives in September.

The forthcoming Born Pink tour marks the K-pop group’s third concert tour following the BLACKPINK Arena Tour and the In Your Area World Tour, which both took place in recent years. Reportedly, the Born Pink tour is “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

Ticket details have not yet been announced.

