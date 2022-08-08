ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
WJHL

Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
WJHL

CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#North Side#Urban Construction#Washington County Schools#Daniel Boone High School
WJHL

Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community. The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage […]
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy