LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Heavy rain turns Carter County road into river
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some homeowners in one Carter County neighborhood were caught off guard when the street they live on looked more like a river than a road following heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Video taken by the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department shows a section of Toll Branch Road inundated by fast-moving […]
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
Nearly half of the 25 Tennesseans arrested following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot have pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean pleaded guilty late last week to participating in the January 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say Johnson City resident James Brooks will plead guilty to a single count of Remaining in a Restricted Building. In exchange, three additional charges against him will be dropped.
CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
Washington County, VA police seeking to ID masked home invasion suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of breaking into two homes. A post from the sheriff’s office states the suspect is responsible for two home invasions in the Wolf Run and Gum Hill communities of Bristol. A video and photo […]
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
Teens accused of causing $11K in damage to Kingsport-area church
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a church vandalism investigation. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators responded on July 26 to a burglary and vandalism call at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Coley Street in the Bloomingdale community. The church suffered an estimated $11,000 in damage […]
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Jonesborough man charged after allegedly threatening victims with knife
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after police reported he threatened people in two different homes with a knife. According a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Braden Autrey, 24, showed up at two separate homes on Bailey Bridge Road Monday. Autrey allegedly “threatened the occupants with a fixed […]
Man gets 20 years in federal prison for trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.
Arkansas judge’s body found at bottom of lake after family vacation
Authorities discovered the body of an Arkansas judge at the bottom of a lake after he apparently ventured off alone during a vacation with family and friends over the weekend.
