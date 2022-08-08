ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Britney Spears’ Duet With Elton John, ‘Hold Me Closer,’ Confirmed, Coming Soon

Click here to read the full article. Two weeks after Variety reported that Britney Spears and Elton John were working up a brand-new recording of John’s 1971 song, “Tiny Dancer,” the remake has been confirmed: Reps for both artists sent out an announcement Monday confirmed that the song, “Hold Me Closer,” is due in the coming days. There was little information in the announcement except single artwork, which consists of the title, a rose (Britney) and a rocket (Elton). According to reports last month, Spears met with John in mid-July in a Beverly Hills recording studio for a new version of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Heading to Court Over Ex-Husband’s Child Support in Wake of ‘Elvis’ Movie

The former husband of Lisa Marie Presley is seeking additional child support payment from the daughter of Elvis Presley. Michael Lockwood, PopCulture reports, will have the opportunity to introduce “live evidence” at an upcoming trial. Lockwood also will have the opportunity to question Lisa Marie about her finances in court. At this time, she is paying him $4,641 in monthly payments. She does not reportedly believe that she has to pay more.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

Priscilla Presley speaks out against claims that Elvis was racist: “He had Black friends, friends from all over”

Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has spoken out against claims that the singer star was racist. Elvis, a biopic on the legendary musician, released last month, exploring his life and fame. The release of the film has reignited discussions regarding Elvis’ role in the racism of the 1950s music industry at large, the argument being that that many of his early hits were covers of songs by Black artists, and his stage presence and singing style was inspired by Black rock and roll singers, bringing the sounds of Black music to a much wider audience, one that would have avoided music actually recorded by Black artists.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Duet#Beverly Hills#Variety#Universal Music
The Independent

Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says singer ‘wasn’t racist’

Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla has said that her late ex-husband was “not prejudiced in any way”.During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday (19 July) night, the 77-year-old businesswoman told host Piers Morgan that her husband “was not a racist”.“He’s never been a racist. Elvis had friends, Black friends, friends from all over. He loved their music,” she said. “He loved their style. He loved being around, you know, black musicians.“I mean, Fats Domino, when he was in Vegas, he was in the lounge playing and he would always, we would always, go and hang out with him.“Sammy...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest

Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Compares Lionel Richie to Santa Claus

American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryan talked about his experience on the talent show, and the friendships he’s formed with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Luke Bryan Talks About Meeting Lionel Richie. Seacrest...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat

Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy