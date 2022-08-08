Many years ago some El Pasoans were blessed with the presence of Aaron Lewis of Staind. If you ever got to see Staind in concert you're one hell of a lucky person. That is one band I would definitely love to see in concert in El Paso. Luckily I was able to see the next best thing to Staind which was Aaron Lewis and his acoustic set.

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO