Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso’s Chalk The Block Back For 2022 Seeking Artists & Vendors
Chalk The Block celebrates 15 years of colorful chalk art and free family fun in downtown El Paso this fall. Beginning in October, Chalk The Block will take over downtown El Paso for three days, where local artists will create temporary masterpieces made of chalk, artisans will sell their handmade treasures, and food trucks will serve up yummy eats as you get lost in the magic and wonder of the annual colorful event.
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
El Paso News
‘Baby Freebies’ event scheduled for Saturday in El Paso’s Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso is hosting a “Baby Freebies” event where young mothers can get free diapers, baby wipes and other essentials. The giveaway will be from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Open Arms Community, 8210 North Loop Drive.
Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
cbs4local.com
The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
4 Frida Khalo Events El Paso Fans Will Love Starting This Weekend
Frida Khalo fans, don't miss two pop-up markets, sip and paint and stage opera dedicated to the Mexican artist across El Paso beginning this weekend. This month, El Paso Opera is hosting several events across town celebrating Frida Khalo, including a fun sip and paint, two vendor markets, and a stage opera.
One of a Kind House in Texas Comes with Its Own Batcave
I love Zillow Gone Wild. Zillow Gone Wild is a page that shares the craziest real estate listings and houses on Its Instagram account. Zillow Gone Wild is one of the places where you can find out all about that insane mansion where the polyamorous family lived on the west side of El Paso.
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
What Former Miss El Paso Laura Harring is Up to These Days
If the name Laura Harring sounds familiar to you- then you probably remember when the bright eyed brunette was crowned Miss El Paso in 1984!. Known as Laura Elena Martinez Harring, she would then compete in the Miss Texas pageant and win!. She then went on to win Miss USA...
Radio Business Report
Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence
Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
Which El Paso Businesses Can Easily Be Open 24/7 In the Future
How often do you find yourself staying up late at night, wanting to get a bite to eat, or you need to go to the store? Personally I find myself doing that A LOT. And there are some great stores that I personally would love to see open if I'm out at 2 in the morning.
Judge urges caution but won’t stop Americans from going to Juarez despite violence
Border crossings nearly empty following cartel attacks in Mexico; additional details surface on victims
KVIA
Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
El Paso Area Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes Getting Ready to Open
Fall is almost here and that means area farms are putting the finishing touches on their corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Those looking to get lost among the cornstalks and pick out the perfect pumpkin need only wait until the last weekend in September for a “corny” adventure.
University closure following chaos in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
Would You Love to See Aaron Lewis Perform in El Paso Again?
Many years ago some El Pasoans were blessed with the presence of Aaron Lewis of Staind. If you ever got to see Staind in concert you're one hell of a lucky person. That is one band I would definitely love to see in concert in El Paso. Luckily I was able to see the next best thing to Staind which was Aaron Lewis and his acoustic set.
El Paso News
El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
KVIA
What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes
EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
cbs4local.com
Over 30 human smuggling cases in El Paso thwarted within 5 days, Border Patrol reports
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso and surrounding areas like Sunland Park and Santa Teresa in New Mexico have seen an uptick in law enforcement pursuits involving alleged human smugglers. Pursuits have often ended in a crash where migrants are injured or property is damaged. Over 30 dangerous...
