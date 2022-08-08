ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Chalk The Block Back For 2022 Seeking Artists & Vendors

Chalk The Block celebrates 15 years of colorful chalk art and free family fun in downtown El Paso this fall. Beginning in October, Chalk The Block will take over downtown El Paso for three days, where local artists will create temporary masterpieces made of chalk, artisans will sell their handmade treasures, and food trucks will serve up yummy eats as you get lost in the magic and wonder of the annual colorful event.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Juarez violence keeps people in their homes Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A violent day in Juarez on Thursday, with shots, heard on busy streets, gas stations attacked and vehicles burned. A total of 11 people were confirmed dead from the violence on Thursday. On Friday, the international bridges were not as busy as usual. With many people staying at home. One […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Oregon State
El Paso, TX
Society
cbs4local.com

The Rodeo Night Market happening this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The event is called The Rodeo, but you won't find any cowboys or horses!. What you will find is plenty of local vendors, music and food at this weekend's Rodeo Night Market. The Rodeo will be held from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Fx
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
Radio Business Report

Four ‘Megaradio’ Employees Slain In Latest Mexican Violence

Across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Tex., is the infamous municipality of Ciudad Juarez, which has become known as a dangerous hotbed of violence carried out by Narcos — leaders of various illegal drug cartels. On Thursday evening (8/11), another act of violence rocked Juarez. This time, four...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
KVIA

Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

University closure following chaos in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez. The Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. UACJ instead turning […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Would You Love to See Aaron Lewis Perform in El Paso Again?

Many years ago some El Pasoans were blessed with the presence of Aaron Lewis of Staind. If you ever got to see Staind in concert you're one hell of a lucky person. That is one band I would definitely love to see in concert in El Paso. Luckily I was able to see the next best thing to Staind which was Aaron Lewis and his acoustic set.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso stash house busts rescue more migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, two from El Salvador. An additional individual, from Mexico, was apprehended in this event and will be facing prosecution for hiding migrants. An AR-15 rifle, and a small amount of marijuana was found as well within the stash house.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

What’s your A1c? Dr. Alozie discusses pre-diabetes and diabetes

EL PASO, Texas - Diabetes continues to be a major problem in the borderland and the US. Today, ABC-7 medical contributor Doctor Ogechika Alozie with Sunset West Health discussed the risks, and the differences between pre-diabetes and diabetes. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy