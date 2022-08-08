Effective: 2022-08-09 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hernando; Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pasco County in west central Florida Southwestern Hernando County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Clearwater, Safety Harbor, New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, New Port Richey East and Shady Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO