Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
thedesertreview.com

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Oxnard

Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf

PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?

If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Valley Church to Hold Pride Flag Raising Following Theft

Community leaders will congregate at the St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos on Wednesday, August 10, to raise a new pride flag and address the theft and burning of the previous pride flag. On Thursday, July 28, a pride flag hanging at the church in Santa Ynez Valley was...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fast Casual

Rise Biscuits hitting up West Coast

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is hitting the West Coast, opening its first California outlet Saturday in Thousand Oaks. "It's an exciting time for Rise as we extend our 'biscuit belt' from coast to coast with the opening of our first West Coast location in Thousand Oaks," Ken Priest, CFO of Rise, said in a company press release. "It's about time that Californians get a taste of the best dang biscuits in the biz."
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Lori Lewis to Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, August 9, 2022– Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes Lori Lewis to its Board of Directors. Lori’s law practice, Mullen & Henzel L.L.P., is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and incapacity, advising clients...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
venturabreeze.com

After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach

There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

