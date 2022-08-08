Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
kclu.org
Hoping to fill thousands of vacant positions, employers are recruiting in person
An event in the Conejo Valley on Wednesday aimed to match up some vacant roles with prospective candidates. From hospitality to healthcare there are multiple job vacancies per company, at this job fair in Thousand Oaks. Miguel Zavala, a recruiter with UCLA Health, is one of those here seeking to...
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Oxnard
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kclu.org
Turning wastewater to drinking water: Conejo Valley water agencies holding event to showcase effort
It’s easy to take for granted. You turn a knob, and there’s water. But, the drought has shown we need to think more about our water supply. Some agencies which serve part of the Conejo Valley are on the cutting edge of water recycling. The idea is simple: turn wastewater into drinking water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County Reporter
DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf
PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Santa Barbara Independent
Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?
If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Valley Church to Hold Pride Flag Raising Following Theft
Community leaders will congregate at the St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos on Wednesday, August 10, to raise a new pride flag and address the theft and burning of the previous pride flag. On Thursday, July 28, a pride flag hanging at the church in Santa Ynez Valley was...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Dispensary Gets OK From County Planning Commission Despite Resident Objections
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted Wednesday to deny an appeal of an Orcutt cannabis dispensary’s land use permit and approve the project. The East Clark SB OPCO LLC dispensary, which plans to lease commercial space at 1604 E. Clark Ave., was the top-ranked dispensary for the Orcutt area in the county’s selection process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Fast Casual
Rise Biscuits hitting up West Coast
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is hitting the West Coast, opening its first California outlet Saturday in Thousand Oaks. "It's an exciting time for Rise as we extend our 'biscuit belt' from coast to coast with the opening of our first West Coast location in Thousand Oaks," Ken Priest, CFO of Rise, said in a company press release. "It's about time that Californians get a taste of the best dang biscuits in the biz."
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Lori Lewis to Board of Directors
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, August 9, 2022– Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes Lori Lewis to its Board of Directors. Lori’s law practice, Mullen & Henzel L.L.P., is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and incapacity, advising clients...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
kclu.org
Central Coast drug raid nabs thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills
Detectives say they've made a major drug seizure on the Central Coast, including some 17,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives had been investigating Victor Olivera-Hernandez for suspected drug dealing. They got a warrant, and raided a house in Santa Maria. Detectives say in addition to the pills,...
venturabreeze.com
After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach
There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
Goleta's Dam Dinner returns after three-year hiatus
There are ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus. It will take place at Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20th.
Santa Barbara Independent
Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
Comments / 0