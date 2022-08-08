Read full article on original website
General's Daughter
3d ago
😓😥😢❤️💚🍏🍎❤️💚OMG... I am so glad I don't teach school anymore!!!! WHEW!!!!! Keep up ALL OF THIS... AND YOU WON'T HAVE ANY QUALIFIED TEACHERS!!! SCHOOLS AND PRISONS... WILL BE A LOT ALIKE SOON. TEACHING 👨🏫👩🏫WOULD MAKE ME A NERVOUS WRECK NOWADAYS.. AND I TAUGHT SCHOOL FOR 31 1/2 YEARS!!! ❤️💚👩🏫👨🏫❤️💚👩🏫👨🏫❤️💚👩🏫👨🏫❤️💚👩🏫👨🏫❤️💚👩🏫👨🏫❤️💚
Tourmaline Farrar
3d ago
I agree with him....non of that needs to be taught in schools....that is a personal belief....just like they can't teach religion....ya that part
Dennis Da'Menace.
2d ago
how come it is when a republican wants to ban a word it's bad, but when Democrats want to change the entire way we speak and destroy the first amendment that's okay.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules
A former Virginia employee who investigated claims of misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board can continue pursuing a federal lawsuit against current and former state officials over her politically contentious firing last year, a judge ruled Thursday. Ruling on a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss the civil suit brought by former Office of the […] The post Virginia investigator linked to Parole Board leaks can sue over her firing, judge rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access
BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
Youngkin says parents should be informed of LGBTQ student identity and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin indicated he supports requiring schools to inform parents about their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.“Parents should be at the forefront of all of these discussions,” the governor said. “And I firmly believe that teachers and schools have an obligation to make sure that parents are well informed about what’s happening in their kids’ lives.”—WJLA.
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
fox5dc.com
Officials in Virginia work to combat teenage overdoses
Federal and local officials are coming together with school officials in Fairfax County to help prevent teenage opioid related overdoses. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
Some parents playing catch up on Virginia school vaccine requirements
Some parents are playing catch up on required vaccines as students head back to school. ImmunizeVA Senior Program Manager Rebecca Epstein said now is the time to make sure your kids are up-to-date to defend against preventable disease outbreaks.
13newsnow.com
Virginia politicians celebrate PACT Act expanding veteran healthcare
The PACT Act is being heralded as the largest expansion to veteran healthcare in 30 years. "This bill, it literally is going to save lives," said Rep. Elaine Luria.
Second lawsuit filed against Gov. Youngkin over tip line records
Another lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his office’s refusal to share emails sent to a “tip line” that he asked parents to report any “inherently divisive practices” taught in schools.
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
Virginia public school student performance not as bad as report makes it seem, education association says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A report from the Virginia Department of Education says that Virginia students are falling behind. The report warned of statewide declines in student performance across reading, literacy, math and kindergarten readiness. But Regan Davis of the Chesapeake Education Association said students are not performing as...
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the current spike was largely attributable to Delta-8, a lab-made cannabinoid […] The post Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Is human trafficking being underreported? Several Va. counties report zero on the crime
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — 7News on Your Side has been tracking rising crime in Fairfax County, Va. and throughout the Washington, D.C. area. There is one crime trend that is standing out to some Virginia lawmakers: Human trafficking. Top Virginia politicians have been bringing attention to human trafficking for...
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
State investigating potential overdoses, death at Virginia’s only privately run prison
The state is investigating potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately-run prison, Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
