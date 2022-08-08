Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
WSVN-TV
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
wflx.com
Students start school year at Palm Beach County's newest school
The School District of Palm Beach County's newest school opened to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School, located on North Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, is district's 180th school. It's the first new public school to open...
WPBF News 25
Martin County teachers welcome sixth-graders into classrooms ahead of official first day
STUART, Fla. — The first day of school is not only a “welcome back” for students, but for teachers as well. Faculty at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart invited sixth-graders into classrooms Tuesday for their orientation ahead of the official first day on Aug. 10.
WPBF News 25
South Florida school districts assess staffing as school year begins
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Team coverage across South Florida on first day of school. With the first day of school underway for thousands of families across South Florida, school districts are figuring out how their staffing will shape up. WATCH: WPBF 25 News Back-to-School special. Palm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland’s Back to School Waterslide Party is a Splashing Good Time
Parkland’s Back to School Splash Bash is a fun event for the whole family, with lots of waterslides, games and crafts, live music, and food trucks. Held at the Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is sponsored by Broward Health, Calvary Chapel, Carmona Smiles, and Coastal Community Church.
Shortage of South Florida teachers heading into the new school year
MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...
cw34.com
"Parental rights" law in effect for schools, but confusion remains
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At the start of a new school year, there are always some nerves. But this year, some teachers, students, and administrators have anxiety beyond the usual back-to-school butterflies. They're worried, and uncertain, about how to navigate a new state law and avoid potential...
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY
Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
Boca Chamber Festival Days (BCFD) 2022 is in full swing! Since its start last week, we have already held seven amazing events. BCFD is one of the many ways the Chamber supports our non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold events during the month of August to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members’ critical missions. With the support and sponsorship of Allegiance Home Health, the Chamber facilities and promotes these fun and exciting events. Thank you to Rosie Martin, CEO of Allegiance, for being the BCFD Chairperson. The events include music, comedy, dinner, tastings, game nights – and so much more. Please continue to attend and support these worthy causes! For a listing of all the events, click here.
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Both potential operators of Sunset Lounge disqualified by city
It's back to the drawing board to find an operator for a signature West Palm Beach redevelopment project.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
850wftl.com
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
gotowncrier.com
Mark Bellissimo Announces ‘Wellington 3.0’ Initiative
Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of Wellington Equestrian Partners LLC (WEP), has announced an initiative dubbed “Wellington 3.0” that aims to transform Wellington into the “Equestrian Capital of the World” for sport, commerce and lifestyle. The initiative aims to transform Wellington from the “Winter Equestrian Capital of...
Primary elections: Two Republicans, one Democrat vie for seat in Florida's new House District 91
Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for a seat in Florida's new House District 91 as Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman will face Boca Raton resident Christina DuCasse on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Andy Thomson, a 36-year-old attorney, in the November general election. Thomson, who was elected to the Boca Raton...
Comments / 0