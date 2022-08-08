Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Puppy Breeding Dispute Leads to Gunfire and a Fireman’s Arrest
OAKLAND — A firefighter faces multiple weapons-related charges for a shooting involving puppy breeding. The incident implicating an off-duty San Francisco fireman happened on July 31. Bryon Pointer, 29 of Oakland, was arrested on the same day at 6:26 p.m. Pointer was booked into Santa Rita Jail August 1...
Solano County Sheriff to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
sfstandard.com
SFPD Allegedly Shot at Fellow Officers in Pursuit of Man Firing Blanks
San Francisco police officers got into what was reported as a shootout with a suspect on Saturday they believed had a gun and was firing at them. But new information revealed in court Wednesday explains that two officers opened fire on a man who may have been suffering from a mental health crisis and was firing a pistol that only shot blanks.
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
vallejosun.com
Spokesperson Brittany Jackson leaves Vallejo Police Department
VALLEJO – Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has another vacancy to fill after Brittany K. Jackson resigned from her position as the department’s civilian spokesperson. Williams didn’t respond to questions about why Jackson left the city after more than two years as non-sworn public information officer for the Vallejo Police Department. A page on the department’s website containing a message from Jackson has since been taken down.
San Leandro police pursuit leads to weapons charge arrest; gun and marijuana seized
SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro arrested a suspect on a gun charge after he led officers on a chase and threw a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.Police said on Wednesday night at about 10:14 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Olive Street saw a dark-colored SUV commit a traffic violation. Officers tried to pull the car over and the suspect vehicle failed to yield, leading the patrol car on a pursuit. The suspect fled from police on I-238 and west on I-580 until the suspect vehicle ran out of gas, according to authorities. The suspect, a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident , was arrested without further incident. During a vehicle search, officers found two pounds of marijuana. They also located a loaded firearm the suspect discarded on the highway. Police said the suspect was arrested for being a prohibited person from carrying a firearm. Police did not mention any additional charges he faced in connection with the marijuana that was found or leading police on a pursuit.Police noted the department recovered 11 firearms in July of this year, with five of the 11 guns being "ghost guns."
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
KGO
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside 24 Hour Fitness: Police
One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at a Northern California gym, police said. The three people hurt self-transported to hospitals and are expected to survive, Brentwood police told ABC News. The gunshots rang out just before 2 a.m. outside...
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD
A good Samaritan who was trying to identify two suspects he witnessed rob a female of her jewelry in Union City was shot by the suspects for following them, police announced Tuesday. The good Samaritan, identified as a 44-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Aug. 3...
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At
UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Get Into Oakland Business Through Roof, Steal More than $150K in Merchandise
An Oakland man said thieves broke into his business through the roof and stole more than $150,000 in merchandise. The crime happened at the Sound Factory on International Boulevard in mid-July. They not only stole from the business, but they stuffed the merchandise into cars that belonged to customers, and...
Shooting in SF Visitacion Valley leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO – A shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, police said.The shooting was reported at 4:47 a.m. in the 200 block of Blythedale Avenue.The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and San Francisco police have not released any description of the suspect.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
San Francisco police reportedly seize gun cache from teenagers
SFPD said they seized six guns and ammunition at a home in the city's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.
Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
