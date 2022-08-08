ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinatown International District Block Party returns for its third year with a beautifully diverse lineup

The Chinatown International District (CID) Annual Block Party returns for its third year on Saturday, August 20. The parking lot underneath the I-5 bridge in the Chinatown District will be transformed into an event space with vendors, luxury cars, food, a beer garden, flash tattoos, and a mainstage with performances running all day long. The organizers of the event hope that hosting the block party in this space will inspire Seattle locals to see the potential to make it a regular community gathering space. It is sure to be an immersive celebration of Asian American music, arts, food, and culture!
The Stranger

Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless

On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
The Suburban Times

The Homeless Pollution or Solution?

German Lopez is a writer for The Morning, The New York Times’s flagship daily newsletter, where he covers major world events and how they affect people. On July 15th he wrote about the “Homeless in America” and how the homelessness crisis is getting worse. “Shelters across the U.S. are reporting a surge in people looking for help, with wait lists doubling or tripling in recent months. The number of homeless people outside of shelters is also probably rising, experts say. Some of them live in encampments, which have popped up in parks and other public spaces in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Seattle since the pandemic began.” Here in Pierce County we’ve been seeing the problem with only baby steps taken. The solution to the problem is not to run tent encampments away. Where does any sane person think these homeless people will go once they are run out of their flimsy homes. How will they stay cool and hydrate in the summer and warm and dry in the winter?
KOMO News

Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp

SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
publicola.com

Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle considers ‘social equity license’ for city’s marijuana industry

Under the proposal, businesses would need to have at least “51% ownership” by individuals “who have resided in a disproportionately impacted area” where there have been factors like a high poverty rate or a “high rate of cannabis-related arrest, conviction or incarceration” to qualify for the special licenses. Other restrictions including state laws and city zoning would still apply.
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
q13fox.com

Family finds personal documents, presidential letters belonging to decorated Army veteran

PARKLAND, Wash. - A family in Parkland is looking for the rightful owners of some personal and likely meaningful documents found on the side of the road. "As we were walking, I looked to the right of me and there was a stack of paperwork that looked like a birth certificate, and I’m like wait a minute, this is important," said Kelly Siess. "A letter from Ronald Reagan, from Jimmy Carter and those were secure in an envelope."
southsoundmag.com

All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire

Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle City Council considers mayor’s plan to boost Seattle Police hiring and retention — Plus, new SPD chief search community forums

A Seattle City Council committee Tuesday morning is scheduled to vote on Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city’s streets by nearly 50% over the next five years. Meanwhile, this week will bring two “community-led conversations” as part of the process for the city to hire its next SPD chief.
