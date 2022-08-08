Read full article on original website
dancemusicnw.com
Chinatown International District Block Party returns for its third year with a beautifully diverse lineup
The Chinatown International District (CID) Annual Block Party returns for its third year on Saturday, August 20. The parking lot underneath the I-5 bridge in the Chinatown District will be transformed into an event space with vendors, luxury cars, food, a beer garden, flash tattoos, and a mainstage with performances running all day long. The organizers of the event hope that hosting the block party in this space will inspire Seattle locals to see the potential to make it a regular community gathering space. It is sure to be an immersive celebration of Asian American music, arts, food, and culture!
q13fox.com
King County Executive, city leaders announce solutions for behavioral health system
SEATTLE - King County Executive Dow Constantine will hold a virtual press conference, announcing proposed solutions to the growing demands on the behavioral health system on Thursday. According to a Thursday press release, Executive Constantine will be joined by numerous Seattle city leaders, including Mayor Bruce Harrell and several city...
The Stranger
Guerrilla Gardening Enters Seattle’s War on the Homeless
On August 8, KOMO news reporter Joel Moreno posted a story that deserves the kind of examination an entomologist applies on a wasp: “Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp.” What’s stated in the headline is indeed what’s found in the story, which concerns an unauthorized “community greenspace” that’s “on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave,” and appeared right after a homeless camp was swept by the city. Moreno writes: “Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back.”
The Suburban Times
The Homeless Pollution or Solution?
German Lopez is a writer for The Morning, The New York Times’s flagship daily newsletter, where he covers major world events and how they affect people. On July 15th he wrote about the “Homeless in America” and how the homelessness crisis is getting worse. “Shelters across the U.S. are reporting a surge in people looking for help, with wait lists doubling or tripling in recent months. The number of homeless people outside of shelters is also probably rising, experts say. Some of them live in encampments, which have popped up in parks and other public spaces in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Seattle since the pandemic began.” Here in Pierce County we’ve been seeing the problem with only baby steps taken. The solution to the problem is not to run tent encampments away. Where does any sane person think these homeless people will go once they are run out of their flimsy homes. How will they stay cool and hydrate in the summer and warm and dry in the winter?
KOMO News
Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp
SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
Hundreds expected at BIPOC-friendly festival in King County
CARNATION, Wash — Geared up and ready for her first ever solo backpacking trip, Chevon Powell was excited. But instead of focusing on the journey ahead at a park in Vermont, Powell, a Black woman, said she was pulled over by police as soon as she was on site.
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
publicola.com
Union Gospel Mission Sought to Evict Woman at Height of the Pandemic, Arguing It Was Exempt from Eviction Ban
Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a Christian nonprofit that runs shelter and feeding programs and provides supplies to people sleeping outside, sued to evict one of the homeless women living at its Re:Novo transitional housing building in West Seattle at the height of the pandemic, arguing that the group was exempt from local renter protections because their work helping and housing homeless people is “incidental” to their primary mission—proselytizing and promoting “the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
realchangenews.org
Ownership and closure of City Hall Park sparks debate and concern among community activists
Community members called on a Seattle City Council committee to discard or modify a proposal to transfer ownership of City Hall Park to King County, a move that county officials have been formally pushing since the end of 2021. The city and county executives reached a notional agreement to swap...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Council passes civil rights legislation protecting abortions and gender-affirming care
One bill will add people who have received or are seeking abortions as a protected class in Seattle, ensuring their civil rights protections while the other creates a misdemeanor charge for people who “encroach on individuals seeking abortions or gender-affirming care.”. The newly approved bills follow passage of legislation...
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle considers ‘social equity license’ for city’s marijuana industry
Under the proposal, businesses would need to have at least “51% ownership” by individuals “who have resided in a disproportionately impacted area” where there have been factors like a high poverty rate or a “high rate of cannabis-related arrest, conviction or incarceration” to qualify for the special licenses. Other restrictions including state laws and city zoning would still apply.
seattlerefined.com
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
q13fox.com
Family finds personal documents, presidential letters belonging to decorated Army veteran
PARKLAND, Wash. - A family in Parkland is looking for the rightful owners of some personal and likely meaningful documents found on the side of the road. "As we were walking, I looked to the right of me and there was a stack of paperwork that looked like a birth certificate, and I’m like wait a minute, this is important," said Kelly Siess. "A letter from Ronald Reagan, from Jimmy Carter and those were secure in an envelope."
southsoundmag.com
All-Access: Reggae, Fur, and a Renaissance Faire
Tacoma's Airport Tavern is hosting an outdoor reggae concert this weekend. Musicians J Boog, Rocky Sandova, and the Stay Grounded Band are performing Aug. 14 starting a 3 p.m. Buy tickets here or in person. Bustle at the Fur Trade Brigade. If you’ve ever wondered what a Hudson Bay Co....
q13fox.com
'Unprecedented:' Harborview Medical Center says hospital is 30% over capacity with patients
SEATTLE - Harborview Medical Center officials on Thursday said the hospital is over capacity by about 150 patients and will have to stop admitting patients with less acute conditions. According to UW Medicine officials, Harborview Medical Center has 560 inpatients when the facility's licensed capacity is 413. Officials said more...
trailrunnermag.com
This Network of Island Trails in Washington State Was Established by a 1970s Cult
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. “There’s a bunch of trails back there,” she said, leaning against her trailer and gesturing to the forest that surrounded us, the north thicket opening up to a view of Washington’s Quartermaster Harbor. “They were...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council considers mayor’s plan to boost Seattle Police hiring and retention — Plus, new SPD chief search community forums
A Seattle City Council committee Tuesday morning is scheduled to vote on Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to grow the number of Seattle Police officers on the city’s streets by nearly 50% over the next five years. Meanwhile, this week will bring two “community-led conversations” as part of the process for the city to hire its next SPD chief.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
