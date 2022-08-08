Read full article on original website
Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
New Report Details the Shady “Zuckbucks” in Montana Elections
A report featuring newly obtained e-mails from public officials in Montana details how the shady "Zuckbucks" are being put to use in Montana elections. What are "Zuckbucks?" Think about the Left-wing bias of the big tech executives like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Now think about him spending millions of dollars here in Montana to influence get-out-the-vote operations.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Elmo Fire Now 66 Percent Contained With $12 Million Spent So Far
The Elmo Fire burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now almost two-thirds contained, according to Fire Information Officer Sara Rouse who spoke to us early Thursday morning. Rouse provided the latest update on the fire. “The current status of the Elmo Fire is that is it 21,349...
OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues
Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once, "bring back the old Bozeman". And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past.
Does This Montana License Plate Make You an “Extremist”?
Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?. This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?
Montana Veterans Need to Hear About Joe Kent
I listened to the audio of my conversation with Joe Kent from last summer, and I thought- man, I gotta share this with our listeners, especially our fellow veterans here in Montana. For those who may have heard the news, Joe Kent is the Trump endorsed candidate in Washington state...
One of the Most Fascinating Places in America is in Montana
Montana has many wondrous mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers, but what is something here that you can't see anywhere else?. House Beautiful made a list of the Truly Fascinating Places You Won't Believe Are in the United States, and one of them is in Montana. This particular spot is both incredible and dangerous.
Montana Democrat Congressional Candidate “Unhinged” in Missoula
We haven't seen nor heard much from the Democrat candidate for the Western Congressional District here in Montana, but if this is her first look - Monica Tranel looks unhinged. You can even see the moderator Sally Mauk nervously approach the candidates as Tranel angrily tries to grab the microphone...
Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!
As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
Bison and Other Montana Foods Featured in Six New School Recipes
Imagine your child sitting down to a school lunch that included Bison Barley Soup and Cherry Berry Sunrise all featuring foods raised here in Montana. On Tuesday, we spoke to Molly Stenberg, Co-Director of Montana Team Nutrition on Tuesday about the newest additions to Montana’s school meals program. She...
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
What’s The Most Kid-Friendly Place In Montana?
Montana is a popular tourist destination year-round, and the most common visitors are typically families. When people come to Montana, they tend to hit the big attractions like Yellowstone, Glacier, and Flathead Lake. These are incredible places, especially for adults who enjoy nature and great views, but we wanted to know what the best destinations for the whole family were. We've done a list of the most boring places in Montana, but what about kid-friendly?
BREAKING: Tester Votes for Tax Hike, Massive Spending Bill
The bill raises taxes on working class Americans. The bill spends billions more of your taxpayer dollars, as government spending fuels the inflation that is driving up the cost of practically everything you buy. And Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) just voted over the weekend to put the bill across the finish line.
Your Chance At A Once In A Lifetime Experience Here In Montana
I'll be honest with you, I'm not sure I would. Sure, I grew up watching Star Wars and the idea of having my own ship flying through the galaxies sounds like a pretty good time, but if it came down to me getting on some sort of rocket and blasting off, I'm going to have some concerns.
Tomi Lahren Talks Montana, Dakota Issues & Mar-a-Lago Reax
For those who know conservative commentator Tomi Lahren from Fox News and The Blaze back in the day, she actually grew up in South Dakota. Thanks to our friends at Fox News Radio, we caught up with Tomi Tuesday morning, getting her reaction to the FBI raid on Donald Trump's estate in Mar a Lago. We also talked some Montana and Dakota issues as well.
