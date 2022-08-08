ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record

Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

New Report Details the Shady “Zuckbucks” in Montana Elections

A report featuring newly obtained e-mails from public officials in Montana details how the shady "Zuckbucks" are being put to use in Montana elections. What are "Zuckbucks?" Think about the Left-wing bias of the big tech executives like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. Now think about him spending millions of dollars here in Montana to influence get-out-the-vote operations.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

OPI’s Arntzen on Teacher Residency Project and Gender Issues

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen spoke to us this week first to celebrate the fact that 21 new ‘teacher residents’ have been placed in 12 Montana school districts for the coming school year. Arntzen explained the difference between ‘guest teachers’ and ‘teacher residents’, a concept...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once, "bring back the old Bozeman". And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Does This Montana License Plate Make You an “Extremist”?

Does this Montana license plate make you an "extremist?" If you wear a t-shirt showing the Betsy Ross flag, does that also make you an extremist?. This is absolutely insane, and makes you wonder who is running our government right now. If you love our country, and you love our freedoms- so much so that you get a "Don't Tread on Me" license plate here in Montana- some nut case at the FBI is going to try and declare you an extremist?
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Veterans Need to Hear About Joe Kent

I listened to the audio of my conversation with Joe Kent from last summer, and I thought- man, I gotta share this with our listeners, especially our fellow veterans here in Montana. For those who may have heard the news, Joe Kent is the Trump endorsed candidate in Washington state...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

One of the Most Fascinating Places in America is in Montana

Montana has many wondrous mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers, but what is something here that you can't see anywhere else?. House Beautiful made a list of the Truly Fascinating Places You Won't Believe Are in the United States, and one of them is in Montana. This particular spot is both incredible and dangerous.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!

As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
AM 1450 KMMS

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

What’s The Most Kid-Friendly Place In Montana?

Montana is a popular tourist destination year-round, and the most common visitors are typically families. When people come to Montana, they tend to hit the big attractions like Yellowstone, Glacier, and Flathead Lake. These are incredible places, especially for adults who enjoy nature and great views, but we wanted to know what the best destinations for the whole family were. We've done a list of the most boring places in Montana, but what about kid-friendly?
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

BREAKING: Tester Votes for Tax Hike, Massive Spending Bill

The bill raises taxes on working class Americans. The bill spends billions more of your taxpayer dollars, as government spending fuels the inflation that is driving up the cost of practically everything you buy. And Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) just voted over the weekend to put the bill across the finish line.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Tomi Lahren Talks Montana, Dakota Issues & Mar-a-Lago Reax

For those who know conservative commentator Tomi Lahren from Fox News and The Blaze back in the day, she actually grew up in South Dakota. Thanks to our friends at Fox News Radio, we caught up with Tomi Tuesday morning, getting her reaction to the FBI raid on Donald Trump's estate in Mar a Lago. We also talked some Montana and Dakota issues as well.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

