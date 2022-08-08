ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Dillabough
2d ago

that man could have been alive if they had kept him in jail from the previous assault eight days before that. if I was the family of that elderly gentleman I would sue the city for every nickel it says it doesn't have

Biden is a POS
3d ago

This is the reason people with a brain stay out of Seattle. Insanity at its finest.

Coolnights Seattle
3d ago

I hope buba has him for his girlfriend in jail but odds are he will get released because they don't criminals in jail anymore. Thanks Dow

KING 5

Kent mother charged in the death of her 2-year-old son

SEATTLE — A Kent mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son. Prosecutors allege Sandy Fernandez abused her 2-year-old son, Jose Fernandez , leading to his death. Photos and videos are now the only memories Kaylee Kravic has of Jose. “Everything he would...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Kent police

KENT, Wash. — A man is in custody after holding a standoff with police for several hours. The Kent Police Department said it was initially called to the Olympic Skyline Apartments in the 10000 block of SE 253 Pl. around 11 a.m. for reports of someone threatening others with a weapon.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shoreline burglary leads to chase and rammed patrol vehicles

A burglary at a public storage building in Shoreline led to a pursuit and crash on Thursday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a public storage building in the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
GOLD BAR, WA
Stolen bike. My sons bike was stolen this evening off of Bellevue Blvd while he played inside a friends home. Police report has been made. Case #22024865 please call Bellevue Police if you see this bike. (402)293-3100. It is a 26” GT Stomper pro mountain bike, color red. Thank you.

If you haven’t already checked your local pawnshops one time one of my friends had his bike stolen and the idiots literally sold it to the pawnshop down the street we found it within two days. And we contacted the police who released it to him .the pawnshop has their own liability insurance for the situation so no worries.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies break out K-9's, drones to search for suspect in Gold Bar

GOLD BAR, Wash. - Drones and a K-9 unit were set up in the city of Gold Bar, Washington to find a domestic violence suspect on Tuesday. At 11:51 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Twitter that there was a large police presence in the area of Gold Bar Dr. near May Creek.
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview. At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
