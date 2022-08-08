ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
wuwm.com

National expert says Wisconsin DNR is making progress in deer management

A national wildlife expert who previously offered suggestions on Wisconsin’s deer management program returned to the state virtually Wednesday to speak before the Natural Resources Board. James Kroll, professor emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas wore his credentials on his shirt....
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin's national forest will replace culverts

NORTHWOODS - The Chequanmegon-Nicolet National Forest is working on several emergency projects. This month the forest will start four emergency culvert replacement projects. The culverts will help wildlife by having water flow properly and allow for fish and wildlife to pass beneath. They are replacing a culvert near Lilypad Creek,...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

New COVID-19 Vaccine is Available in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) There’s a new coronavirus vaccine option in Wisconsin. The Food and Drug Administration issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for its protein-based vaccine for people 18 years and older in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the vaccine is safe for adults.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday

You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
LA CROSSE, WI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

