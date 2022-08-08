Read full article on original website
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
wuwm.com
National expert says Wisconsin DNR is making progress in deer management
A national wildlife expert who previously offered suggestions on Wisconsin’s deer management program returned to the state virtually Wednesday to speak before the Natural Resources Board. James Kroll, professor emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas wore his credentials on his shirt....
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's national forest will replace culverts
NORTHWOODS - The Chequanmegon-Nicolet National Forest is working on several emergency projects. This month the forest will start four emergency culvert replacement projects. The culverts will help wildlife by having water flow properly and allow for fish and wildlife to pass beneath. They are replacing a culvert near Lilypad Creek,...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Fuel Prices Continue Downward Trend, Nearing Pre-Spike Levels
While gas prices are still higher than they were before the first major spike back in March, they have seen a drastic decline over the last two months. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price in Manitowoc County is down 16 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.69 per gallon.
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
cwbradio.com
New COVID-19 Vaccine is Available in Wisconsin
(Terry Bell, WRN) There’s a new coronavirus vaccine option in Wisconsin. The Food and Drug Administration issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for its protein-based vaccine for people 18 years and older in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the vaccine is safe for adults.
wizmnews.com
F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Did You Know the Longest Road in America Runs Right Through Illinois?
Today I learned if you live in Illinois, and if you travel for work or play, there's a very good chance you've been on the longest road in America. Well, it starts in Massachusetts and ends in Wyoming measuring a whopping 3,365 miles according to the Department of Transportation via 24/7 Tempo.
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Second consecutive day Wisconsin adds over 80 new hospitalizations from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,582,281 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,250 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,582,2811,580,857 (+1,463) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,708 (64.6%)3,770,428 (64.6%) Fully...
It’s Iowa’s Oldest Restaurant and it Just Might Be Its Very Best
It's no surprise this place has been in business since the 1850s, as it serves up one of the tastiest meals you're likely to find in the Hawkeye State. On the menu: Mushroom and Swiss Burger, Delicious Broasted Chicken, and maybe, just maybe, the best Pork Tenderloin Sandwich in the entire state.
