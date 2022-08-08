ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John’s Net Worth Includes How Much She Made From ‘Grease’ & Her Music Career Before Her Death

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be our Sandy. Olivia Newton-John’s net worth includes what she made from movies like Grease and her music career before her death at 73 years old. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and...
E! News

John Travolta Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John

Watch: John Travolta Mourns Death of Grease Co-Star Olivia Newton-John. Danny is grieving the loss of his Sandy. Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. As family, friends and fans mourn Olivia, her Grease co-star John Travolta—who played Danny Zuko in the film—penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend.
Vibe

Roger E. Mosley, Famed ‘Magnum, P.I’ Actor, Dead At 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, star of Magnum, P.I. and Leadbelly fame, was pronounced dead on Sunday (August 7) at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Mosley was 83. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ch-a Mosley, the late actor’s daughter, took to Facebook to announce her father’s passing. She revealed her father succumbed to his injuries from a car crash that occurred on Thursday (August 4) and explained that she wanted to take this time to celebrate her father.More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach Basketball CourtMissy Elliott To Be Honored With Her Own Street...
Pitchfork

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
