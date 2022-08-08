Sisters raise $400 for local cat rescue

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As local animal rescue groups have struggled in recent months to keep up with the number of dogs and cats left behind, a pair of sisters in Odessa felt called to help. This weekend, the girls delivered more than $400 to Belinda’s House of Cats Furever Meow, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever homes for stray feline friends.

Sisters Harper and Sawyer raised the money by selling homemade bracelets.

Mother Alisha Pierce DeShazo said when they heard the “cat lady” was struggling with costs associated with her rescue, they came up with a plan to help. Together with their mother Karri Pierce DeShazo, they made “tons” of bracelets- every penny donated will help cover the cost to spay or neuter the cats in the organization’s care.





Alicia said her girls have the sweetest hearts and the family is grateful for the people who gave to their cause.

“Thank you to our friends and family for helping them see that they can make a difference,” she said.

After delivering their hard-earned money, the girls got to love on their furry friend who are still waiting to find a forever home. If you’d like to adopt one of these kittens, you can find the rescue’s Facebook page here .

