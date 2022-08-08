ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Sisters raise $400 for local cat rescue

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsxdE_0h9XhaWM00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As local animal rescue groups have struggled in recent months to keep up with the number of dogs and cats left behind, a pair of sisters in Odessa felt called to help. This weekend, the girls delivered more than $400 to Belinda’s House of Cats Furever Meow, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever homes for stray feline friends.

Sisters Harper and Sawyer raised the money by selling homemade bracelets.

Mother Alisha Pierce DeShazo said when they heard the “cat lady” was struggling with costs associated with her rescue, they came up with a plan to help. Together with their mother Karri Pierce DeShazo, they made “tons” of bracelets- every penny donated will help cover the cost to spay or neuter the cats in the organization’s care.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUY3F_0h9XhaWM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fkbz3_0h9XhaWM00

Alicia said her girls have the sweetest hearts and the family is grateful for the people who gave to their cause.

“Thank you to our friends and family for helping them see that they can make a difference,” she said.

After delivering their hard-earned money, the girls got to love on their furry friend who are still waiting to find a forever home. If you’d like to adopt one of these kittens, you can find the rescue’s Facebook page here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Black Cultural Council of Odessa to host appreciation dinner

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Come one, come all! The Black Cultural Council of Odessa is hosting an appreciation dinner for Juneteenth Gospel Concert musicians, singers, and volunteers at 5:30 pm on August 25th at Woodson Community Center. Organizers say that this dinner is to show thanks to each person that contributed their time and talents […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
Odessa, TX
Pets & Animals
Odessa, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
ABC Big 2 News

Community lifts up Midland County fire victims

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin chapter of the Red Cross says a Tuesday night, trailer park fire caused four families to lose their homes, with three of them turning to the Red Cross for help. And others are helping out as well. “The lady who owns this is working with the residents to […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest to honor women of distinction

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For more than 2 decades, the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest have honored more than 350 women that distinguish themselves as leaders in the community through their contributions and dedication to the Girl Scout mission. From 6 pm to 11 pm, on August 13th at the Petroleum Club of Midland, […]
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local businesses to give away 5 vinyl records from upcoming artists

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wagner Noël and Endless Horizon are teaming up to give away 5 vinyl records this Friday in honor of National Vinyl Record Day. Participants will have the opportunity to receive a record from upcoming WNPAC artists set to perform this year. Here’s how you can win a one-of-a-kind record: The records […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Lady#Animal Rescue#Animals#Charity#Kmid#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs7.com

Cosmetology school in Odessa offering free back-to-school haircuts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A cosmetology school in Odessa is offering free back-to-school haircuts for the month of August. The service is being offered by Amenti Beauty Academy on East University. They are doing free haircuts for kids aged between 5 to 12 years old. The owner of the academy tells...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Sam’s Savings: Easy ways to save on back-to-school shopping

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For many, school is back in session and this means back-to-school shopping season is in full force. With inflation on the rise, a Lending Tree survey shows 75% of parents with young kids are stressed about back-to-school shopping. According to consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch, about three in 10 families plan […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC Big 2 News

Local nonprofit looks to enhance homeschool educations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The new, local nonprofit Permian Basin Journey Homeschoolers held a Monday meet-and-greet for parents and students, and while the focus was positive, organizers say that in the wake of Uvalde, there’s been an uptick in parents looking into homeschool options. “There’s a ton of people who joined the day after the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of […]
ABC Big 2 News

Reading series kicks-off at the Little Gym of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ready, set, read! The Little Gym of Midland is hosting its Back To School Reading series this month and will have a special guest appearance for the entire community to enjoy, from 11 am to 2 pm on August 15th. Children from ages 3 to 4 and a half will have […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Sheriff issues First Day of School picture warning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Many students began their first day of school Monday and in light of this the Midland County Sheriff’s Office wants parents and students to stay safe on social media. In honor of back-to-school season, Sheriff David Criner is reminding parents and students to think before they...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Catfish & Company closes its doors after 30 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A staple in the Odessa restaurant community closed its doors for good last Sunday after three decades in business. “Our slogan was ‘Our company loves your company,’ and we always tried to mean that,” said owner Megan Clark-Sanchez. The restaurant closed at the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy