Stevenson Ranch, CA

CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of street racing

An alleged instance of street racing — with speeds reaching as high as 90 mph on city streets — resulted in the arrest of one 20-year-old Valencia man. According to law enforcement officials, the alleged street race was picked up during a crime suppression operation in Newhall on Thursday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
City
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda

A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
EAST PASADENA, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT AUTO AT OASIS ELEMENTARY

Two suspects were arrested for alleged burglary and grand theft auto at Oasis Elementary in Twentynine Palms. Yesterday morning (August 8), Morongo Unified School District Employees reported a burglary at Oasis Elementary that appeared to have occurred over the weekend. County Sheriffs say that a school vehicle and nearly six thousand dollars worth of computer electronics were stolen.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested after barricading inside Trader Joe's/CVS building in East Pasadena

Authorities arrested an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in East Pasadena Tuesday morning, following an hours-long standoff in which the suspect was barricaded inside of a CVS Pharmacy and Trader Joe's building. The incident reportedly began at around 12:40 a.m., when the suspect first was said to have barricaded themself inside of the building, located in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies and a SWAT team were on scene for more than six hours, as the suspect was finally taken into custody at around 7 a.m. There was no information available on an incident that prompted authorities to engage with the suspect. 
EAST PASADENA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at Lancaster shopping center ID’d

LANCASTER – The man found shot to death Sunday night in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center has been publicly identified. He was 46-year-old Gabriel Frias, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting was reported around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic man arrested on suspicion of assaulting brothers

A Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two brothers, one after the other, with a deadly weapon, and felony vandalism, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Victoria Road and Green Hill Drive in Castaic regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
CASTAIC, CA
KGET

Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
ROSAMOND, CA

