ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Kliewer wins Red Wing City Council Ward 2 seat

Donald Kliewer will be joining the Red Wing City Council as soon as the special election results are canvassed and declared official. Kliewer won the Ward 2 seat by just 31 votes, recording 481 votes to 450 for Min MartinOakes. Kliewer will take his seat on the Red Wing City Council effectively immediately.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Nurses Association announces strike vote next week

ST. PAUL -- Nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth are putting the pressure on their employers for better wages and safety changes. The 15,000 nurses that make up the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Thursday morning that they are going to vote on a decision to strike. The strike authorization vote will happen Monday. "It's taking a toll on us. Everyday nurses are leaving," said Angela Becchetti, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis. Becchetti says staff shortages and retention are among their biggest concerns right now. For perspective, MNA says they've lost 2,000...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Simplified finance report heads to residents

The Red Wing City Council heard presentations for the Popular Annual Finance Report and introductions for the new 2022 Red Wing Royal Ambassadors at the Aug. 8 council meeting. Finance report. Kathy Weigand summer finance intern presented the 2021 Popular Annual Finance Report to the council. Finance Manager Sue Iverson...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County Fair begins

The Goodhue County fairgrounds were crowded with competitors and fair-goers on a very sunny and warm entry-day on Tuesday afternoon. While food vendors and commercial vendors set up, attendees walked through the 4-H building, watched the poultry show and played bingo. On Wednesday, the fair started to pick up. In...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Goodhue County, MN
Goodhue County, MN
Government
City
Red Wing, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
Red Wing, MN
Obituaries
Red Wing, MN
Government
winonaradio.com

Department of Natural Resources, Along with Other Departments, Working Diligently to Find Cause of Fish Kill in Rush Creek in Winona County

(KWNO)- After more than 2500 fish were killed in Rush Creek in Winona County on July 26th, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in conjunction with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), is investigating the cause of the Fish Kill. In a...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Rodney Frantzen

Rodney Matthew Frantzen, 84, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born November 5, 1937, in St. Paul, to John and Lillian (Janilla) Frantzen. He graduated from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and went on to attend Mankato State University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On November 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Maryann Hallander in St. Peter, MN. Rod taught in Le Sueur schools before coming to Red Wing, where he was an elementary school principal for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE # 845 and the RW Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, vacationing in Florida, reading, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Janice Suchanek

Janice Margaret (Case) Suchanek, 84, of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Deer Crest, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut on August 2, 1938 to Willard and Margaret Case. She graduated in 1956 from Mason City, Iowa - High School and the next day started at Jostens in Owatonna, where she later met Jerome Suchanek. The two were married on January 24, 1959. They moved to Red Wing in 1964 when Jostens opened a diploma manufacturing plant and Jan stopped working at Jostens in 1965 to raise their children and later worked part time at Coast to Coast and Ace Hardware. She retired in 1997 and then helped her daughter Michelle with her business, Under the Rainbow Early Education Center where she helped with all kinds of projects and activities. Her favorite past times were crafting, gardening, boating, golf, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members. Her family has great memories snowmobiling, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter, and boating and fishing in the summer with her. They especially recall the weekends boating at Uncle Russ and Aunt Betty’s cabin.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cancer#The Republican Eagle#Red Wing Lions#Elks Club#United Way
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

An employee at Food Service Specialty, 5202 Moundview Drive, reported on Aug. 1 that copper wire was stolen. No value given. A Red Wing resident reported on Aug. 1 that solar lights were stolen from Burnside cemetery. No value given. Citations. July 28. Michael Robert McCrae, Red Wing, 31, issued...
RED WING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Jean Qualle

Nov. 27, 1962 - Aug. 5, 2022. LAKE CITY, Minn. - Jean Qualle, 59, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 5, in Lake City Care Center from glioblastoma. A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Minn. A private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
OAKDALE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy