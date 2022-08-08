ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perseids meteor shower is happening this week with 100 streaks an hour plus 'fireballs'

Every August, one of the most popular meteor showers for stargazers occurs from mid-July until the end of August. It's the perfect time to take a moment to look up!

At its peak, the Perseids shower can yield up to 100 meteors per hour, WHSV reports. Beyond the large volume, the meteors leave behind extremely bright trails, which add to their brilliance. A full moon, like the one due on August 11, can make this phenomenon more challenging to see, so experts recommend waiting for a day or two after this event.

For optimal stargazing conditions, be sure to head out to a rural area, away from the lights of urban centers. When you catch a glimpse you're in for a treat as the Perseids shower is known for so-called fireballs, which NASA describes as "larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak."

Get details on the optimal viewing hour in your area HERE at EarthSky .

