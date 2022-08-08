GOP congresswoman trolled after video rant calling Hunter Biden 'comprised'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) posted a video to Twitter over the weekend from her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas where she called Hunter Biden "comprised."

The tweet was deleted after Boebert clearly meant to say "compromised." But it was too late, as hundreds of Twitter users trolled the congresswoman for her misuse of the word.

"Comprised" became a trending topic on Twitter, as Dictionary.com even joined in to subtly troll Boebert for her incorrect use of the word.

"Many of you have been looking up "comprised" on our website this evening," Dictionary.com tweeted on Sunday. "It means "formed, put together, or constituted; made up of a number of different parts or individuals."

One Twitter user had a clever response to Boebert's since deleted tweet, showing her examples of "comprised" and "compromised" in a sentence and attached a gif of "The Simpsons" character Ralph Wigum saying "I'm learnding."

"Lauren Boebert is comprised of miseducation, bigotry and a great deal of Sedition," t he Twitter user said. "Lauren Boebert is compromised because of her involvement in #January6th."

"Lauren Boebert is comprised of hate. My god she is embarrassing," another user tweeted.

Another tweet summed up Boebert's mistake best, pointing out that speaking members of Congress should know basic English.

"'Comprised'. 'Pacifically' speaking members of Congress should 'supposably' know basic English for all 'intensive purposes'. Yet we have Marjorie Taylor with 'Marshall Law', 'Gazpacho Police', a 'peach tree dish', and Lauren Boebert with this and there 'enlies' a problem," Don Lewis tweeted.