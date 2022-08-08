Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule: What Baker Mayfield’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive
The Panthers aren’t planning to make a public call about their starting quarterback for a little while, but that won’t stop people from reading into decisions and comments concerning Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ahead of that announcement. One decision that will spur reaction will be how the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders
Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
Yardbarker
Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022
Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
Yardbarker
QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet
QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
NBC Sports
Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season
The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
NBC Sports
Commanders fire DL coach Sam Mills III
The Commanders have made a significant change to their coaching staff with a little more than a month to go before the start of the regular season. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at a Tuesday press conference that the team has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills, who is the son of Hall of Famer Sam Mills, was in his third season with the team. He was also on Rivera’s staff with the Panthers for Rivera’s entire run in Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
Jets add two offensive linemen, cut one offensive and one defensive lineman
In light of the Mekhi Becton injury, the Jets made a few roster moves to help with their offensive line depth. The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and undrafted rookie Chris Glaser. The team released offensive tackle Parker Ferguson and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. We touched on...
Bill Belichick: ‘Don’t worry about’ whether Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will call plays
The Patriots experimented with two play callers in Thursday night's preseason opener. The preseason is often a time for experimentation, and on Thursday night the Patriots tried out having both Joe judge and Matt Patricia call plays in their 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. The Patriots have yet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener
Of course you'll be watching Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton if and when they're on the field Thursday night. It's your first chance to see Bill Belichick's top two draft picks compete against a team that's not their own. Can Strange hold his own in the trenches if the power-punching...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Haslam: Browns will “respect and honor” the Deshaun Watson appeal process
Last week, the Browns issued a strange statement in the aftermath of the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. The Browns, among other things, seemed to be trying to get the league to respect her ruling. For obvious reasons. Now, with designee...
NBC Sports
How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen
SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Former Giants prospect Bates comes out as gay with earnest post
Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Nate Becker signs with Panthers
The Panthers have signed free agent tight end Nate Becker, his representation, JL Sports, announced on social media. Becker, 26, has appeared in one career game. He played four special teams snaps in a game for the Bills in 2020, his only career action. Becker played at Miami of Ohio,...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Tom Brady won’t return until after second preseason game
It turns out Tom Brady will be away from the team for more than just a few days. After reports indicated earlier on Thursday Brady had an excused absence from Buccaneers training camp to deal with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his press conference that Brady will remain away from the club through Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Aug. 20.
Cardinals audition CB Deandre Baker, LB Jeremiah Attaochu
The Cardinals have a need at cornerback, and following Jeff Gladney‘s fatal car accident in May, Kliff Kingsbury said corner additions were on the radar. But the team has largely stood pat since Gladney’s tragic death. Baker has not come especially close to justifying the Giants’ first-round investment....
Yardbarker
PFF: Falcons Kyle Pitts among NFL ‘elite’ TEs
The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded away Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. Atlanta’s tight end sensation hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown en route to the Pro Bowl — the first rookie to do so since Jeremy Shockey. He ranked seventh in receptions, third in receiving yards, and first in yards per catch. Everyone believes Pitts is the future at the position, including PFF.
Comments / 0