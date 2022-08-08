ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season. "It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule: What Baker Mayfield’s done in 10 days is pretty impressive

The Panthers aren’t planning to make a public call about their starting quarterback for a little while, but that won’t stop people from reading into decisions and comments concerning Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ahead of that announcement. One decision that will spur reaction will be how the...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Roquan Smith's next team, from Cowboys to Raiders

Tuesday morning, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade away from the only professional team he has ever known. Instantly, fans and bettors were stirred into a fury on social media as they speculated where the stud linebacker would end up next. Smith was drafted No. 8 in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Why new Jets TE Tyler Conklin is primed for a big 2022

Since Dustin Keller, the New York Jets have lacked a solid, just even a reliable, pass-catching tight end. With Zach Wilson still being such a young quarterback and looking to ultimately prove himself as the franchise guy, the Jets need some sort of consistency from a bigger target over the middle.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet

QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders fire DL coach Sam Mills III

The Commanders have made a significant change to their coaching staff with a little more than a month to go before the start of the regular season. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at a Tuesday press conference that the team has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills, who is the son of Hall of Famer Sam Mills, was in his third season with the team. He was also on Rivera’s staff with the Panthers for Rivera’s entire run in Carolina.
NFL
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 10, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Browns WR Jakeem Grant suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the year. Bengals activated RT La’El Collins from the NFI list. Broncos signed RB JaQuan Hardy and RB Stevie Scott. Green Bay Packers. Packers signed RB Dexter Williams. Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. Packers waived WR Osirus...
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener

Of course you'll be watching Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton if and when they're on the field Thursday night. It's your first chance to see Bill Belichick's top two draft picks compete against a team that's not their own. Can Strange hold his own in the trenches if the power-punching...
NFL
NBC Sports

How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen

SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Giants prospect Bates comes out as gay with earnest post

Former Giants pitching prospect Solomon Bates came out as gay with a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday, becoming the second Minor League Baseball player to come out publicly. After appearing in 25 games in the Giants’ system this season, most of which came with Double-A Richmond, Bates’ post revealed he no longer is with the organization while thanking the team for giving him the opportunity to be himself and play the game he loves. He pitched for the Giants in spring training earlier this year, and said in his post that the team made a new fan out of him.
MLB
NBC Sports

Nate Becker signs with Panthers

The Panthers have signed free agent tight end Nate Becker, his representation, JL Sports, announced on social media. Becker, 26, has appeared in one career game. He played four special teams snaps in a game for the Bills in 2020, his only career action. Becker played at Miami of Ohio,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles: Tom Brady won’t return until after second preseason game

It turns out Tom Brady will be away from the team for more than just a few days. After reports indicated earlier on Thursday Brady had an excused absence from Buccaneers training camp to deal with a personal matter, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in his press conference that Brady will remain away from the club through Tampa Bay’s second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals audition CB Deandre Baker, LB Jeremiah Attaochu

The Cardinals have a need at cornerback, and following Jeff Gladney‘s fatal car accident in May, Kliff Kingsbury said corner additions were on the radar. But the team has largely stood pat since Gladney’s tragic death. Baker has not come especially close to justifying the Giants’ first-round investment....
NFL
Yardbarker

PFF: Falcons Kyle Pitts among NFL ‘elite’ TEs

The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded away Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. Atlanta’s tight end sensation hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown en route to the Pro Bowl — the first rookie to do so since Jeremy Shockey. He ranked seventh in receptions, third in receiving yards, and first in yards per catch. Everyone believes Pitts is the future at the position, including PFF.
ATLANTA, GA

