Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

By Johan Sheridan
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont state police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report a felony charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller. They said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, faces a burglary charge.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 1, a burglary was reported at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found them at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on September 26 to be arraigned.

