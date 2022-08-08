Search is on for the suspect in Oconee County weekend shooting

The search is on for the suspect in an Oconee County shooting from over the weekend. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Rock Crusher Road in Walhalla.

Investigators say, the suspect 34 year old Kristopher Lamar Jenkins of Walhalla threatened to shoot the victim and pointed a gun at his chest. A struggle then ensued and the gun fired hitting the victim in the foot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office says, Jenkins was also operating a stolen vehicle. The Black Honda was later spotted and a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and a chase then began. The chase ended in Seneca and the suspect eluded Deputies on foot.

The Sheriff's Office is looking to locate Jenkins. Anyone with info on his whereabouts can leave a tip at OconeeSCCrimestoppers.com