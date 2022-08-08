ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Where NC State 2024 targets landed in updated Top247

The 2023 recruiting cycle doesn't end until next February, but NC State has already put itself in good position for multiple major 2024 targets. On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated 2024 Top247, and Pack Pride takes a look at the realistic targets that made the list. No. 35: Burlington (N.C.)...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

UNC Hires New Executive Director to Facilitate NIL Opportunities

On Tuesday, North Carolina announced the hiring of elite sports agent Graham Boone as the new Executive Director of Heels4Life, the independent, not-for-profit organization that facilitates Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for UNC football student-athletes. Boone replaces former UNC football linebacker Shakeel Rashad at the position. "As a lifelong Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: TJ Power Cuts His List

TJ Power, the 6-8 forward out of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, has cut his list to five: Duke, UNC, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. There’s no particular order there. We watched a few highlight videos tonight and realized something surprising: no dunks. Even when he had an open layup in practice, he declined to dunk.
DURHAM, NC
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces Ninth Annual Canes 5K

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the ninth annual Canes 5K presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
TARBORO, NC
WBTV

9 days from the start of high school football and FFN

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
CONCORD, NC
Trending on Reddit

Pick up volleyball in Durham

Hello! If you play (or want to play) volleyball and live in Durham you’ve probably noticed the lack of opportunities to play within city limits. From my research, I’ve found no indoor 6v6 pick up games going on that aren’t in Cary, Raleigh, or Morrisville. I am making it my goal to kickstart the indoor volleyball community in Durham and am looking to gauge interest. I am trying to connect with some of the community centers in town, get a weekly 2 hr slot (after work hours) for pick up going, on two courts (probably one court with a higher skill level and another court with more beginner players), capped at 36 people (three teams rotating per court). If this sounds like something that you would like to participate in, please let me know down below.from JBarbeeee.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Wisconsin football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

Wisconsin football has dominated the Big Ten West more often than not, but will the Badgers have the goods to take the division again in 2022?. It was actually a rarity last season to not see Wisconsin football representing the Big Ten West in the conference championship affair — and even more rare that it’s not two years in a row since the program has been involved in that game. But the Badgers found their identity late in the season and now look to carry that momentum into the 2022 campaign.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC could hold ‘slight edge’ for top 2023 target

The UNC basketball program has pretty much zoned in on its top 2023 target over the last few weeks and that is forward TJ Power. Power took an official visit to North Carolina at the end of July just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Hubert Davis. Just recently, Power announced a top-5 that included UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. While Power has visited all five schools on the list, it seems like it could come down to a battle between North Carolina and Duke. According to 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi, the Tar Heels may have a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
