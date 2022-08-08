Hello! If you play (or want to play) volleyball and live in Durham you’ve probably noticed the lack of opportunities to play within city limits. From my research, I’ve found no indoor 6v6 pick up games going on that aren’t in Cary, Raleigh, or Morrisville. I am making it my goal to kickstart the indoor volleyball community in Durham and am looking to gauge interest. I am trying to connect with some of the community centers in town, get a weekly 2 hr slot (after work hours) for pick up going, on two courts (probably one court with a higher skill level and another court with more beginner players), capped at 36 people (three teams rotating per court). If this sounds like something that you would like to participate in, please let me know down below.from JBarbeeee.

DURHAM, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO