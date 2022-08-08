Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
South Carolina women's basketball: 2024 Blanca Thomas announces finalists
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. Class of 2024 post Blanca Thomas announced her finalists and South Carolina made the cut. According to HoopGurlz, Thomas is the tenth-ranked overall...
Where NC State 2024 targets landed in updated Top247
The 2023 recruiting cycle doesn't end until next February, but NC State has already put itself in good position for multiple major 2024 targets. On Wednesday, 247Sports released its updated 2024 Top247, and Pack Pride takes a look at the realistic targets that made the list. No. 35: Burlington (N.C.)...
NFL・
Duke Commit Caleb Foster Motivated by Snub, Closer With Scheyer
Foster was Duke’s first commit of its 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 1 in college basketball.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
247Sports
UNC Hires New Executive Director to Facilitate NIL Opportunities
On Tuesday, North Carolina announced the hiring of elite sports agent Graham Boone as the new Executive Director of Heels4Life, the independent, not-for-profit organization that facilitates Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for UNC football student-athletes. Boone replaces former UNC football linebacker Shakeel Rashad at the position. "As a lifelong Tar...
High school football preview: J.H. Rose ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ after championship game appearance
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can expect from Eastern North Carolina teams this year. […]
High school football preview: Farmville Central looking for bigger things in ’22
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner. CLICK HERE for more high school football coverage. As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can […]
Local football teams scrimmage as countdown to regular season continues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local high school football teams are getting some scrimmages in this week before the regular season begins next Friday. Watch the video above to hear from coaches and see highlights from the West Craven Jamboree and Tarboro’s scrimmage against D.H. Conley.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: TJ Power Cuts His List
TJ Power, the 6-8 forward out of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, has cut his list to five: Duke, UNC, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. There’s no particular order there. We watched a few highlight videos tonight and realized something surprising: no dunks. Even when he had an open layup in practice, he declined to dunk.
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces Ninth Annual Canes 5K
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the ninth annual Canes 5K presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic will take place at PNC Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 5K around PNC Arena and the surrounding area,...
cbs17
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
WBTV
9 days from the start of high school football and FFN
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - With 9 days until the start of high school football, Robinson held a scrimmage on Wednesday night to tune up. The Bulldogs hosted Concord, Hickory Ridge, and West Charlotte. All 4 teams had a great showing on a nice overcast evening in Concord. We are also...
Pick up volleyball in Durham
Hello! If you play (or want to play) volleyball and live in Durham you’ve probably noticed the lack of opportunities to play within city limits. From my research, I’ve found no indoor 6v6 pick up games going on that aren’t in Cary, Raleigh, or Morrisville. I am making it my goal to kickstart the indoor volleyball community in Durham and am looking to gauge interest. I am trying to connect with some of the community centers in town, get a weekly 2 hr slot (after work hours) for pick up going, on two courts (probably one court with a higher skill level and another court with more beginner players), capped at 36 people (three teams rotating per court). If this sounds like something that you would like to participate in, please let me know down below.from JBarbeeee.
Wisconsin football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Wisconsin football has dominated the Big Ten West more often than not, but will the Badgers have the goods to take the division again in 2022?. It was actually a rarity last season to not see Wisconsin football representing the Big Ten West in the conference championship affair — and even more rare that it’s not two years in a row since the program has been involved in that game. But the Badgers found their identity late in the season and now look to carry that momentum into the 2022 campaign.
UNC could hold ‘slight edge’ for top 2023 target
The UNC basketball program has pretty much zoned in on its top 2023 target over the last few weeks and that is forward TJ Power. Power took an official visit to North Carolina at the end of July just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Hubert Davis. Just recently, Power announced a top-5 that included UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. While Power has visited all five schools on the list, it seems like it could come down to a battle between North Carolina and Duke. According to 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi, the Tar Heels may have a...
Williamston, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Heide Trask Senior High School football team will have a game with Bear Grass High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Heide Trask Senior High SchoolBear Grass High School.
WATCH: JJ Jones makes impressive catch at North Carolina practice
JJ Jones, a wide receiver for the North Carolina Tar Heels, made an impressive catch during Fall camp. The pass, which is nearly broken up by a defensive back, gets tipped in the air, where Jones is able to haul it in and break free for a score. Watch JJ...
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
What Gastonia, Shelby-area high school football teams have biggest home-field advantage?
Jim Sosebee has yet to experience his first night under the lights at Sid Bryson Stadium as Crest football coach. But that hasn’t kept him from getting his fill of the venue. The Chargers’ first-year coach has been a frequent presence this summer. “Welcome to my house, baby...
