Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Man charged with first-degree murder in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a Southwest Baltimore homicide. In reference to the murder of 37-year-old Tyrone Walker, which occurred on June 5, 2022, detectives have arrested 28-year-old Dana Davenport. At approximately 8:28 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of South...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man charged with shooting two women, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday and charged with shooting two women, Baltimore city police said. John Maxwell Holland, 30, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, assault and firearms violations. Police said Holland shot a 23-year-old woman on June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Luther Trent, admitted arsonist, sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The man who admitted to setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire while she was asleep inside was sentenced to 12 years in federal court Thursday. Luther Trent, 22, pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire in June. Judge Ellen Hollander sentenced Trent to 12 years in federal prison with an additional three years of supervised release.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Four-year-old boy, grandmother found safe after being missing for days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police said the four-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother who were reported missing last week have been safely located. The police said Tuesday that the pair were found in Anne Arundel County around 8:30 a.m. Police said Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Firefighter shot with BB gun, another struck by vehicle in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday evening two firefighters were injured in South Baltimore. This evening at approximately 7:30 p.m., members from the Baltimore City Fire Department were in the 2400 block of Annor Court, in South Baltimore on a medical call. As firefighters proceeded to clear the area, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby to defend against charges she violated gag order in Keith Davis case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State Attorney Marilyn Mosby will appear in court Friday to defend herself against charges she violated a gag order in a high-profile prosecution. This is the latest legal battle as Mosby and supporters of Keith Davis Jr. have clashed for years. Mosby has continued...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester section, city police said. Police were called to the 1700 block of North Mount Street around 5 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim who had been shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD

