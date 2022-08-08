ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday.

Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says.

On Aug. 4, officers responded to an assault at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick where Davis allegedly struck a woman who asked him to buy shoes for his son before he fled the scene.

Davis had multiple outstanding warrants related to family violence, according to the GCPD.

When officers located Davis, he was at the Camelia Apartments in the 5800 block of Altama Avenue. He spoke with officers through the Ring camera while claiming he was not at home.

He surrendered after about 40 minutes and detectives searched his home. They found an Anderson AM-15 rifle, possible crack cocaine, ecstasy, a pistol magazine, over 80 rounds of ammunition and thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit $100 bills.

Based on his outstanding warrants, the detective findings and his history as a previously convicted felon he received the following charges:

  1. Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  2. Cruelty to children third-degree-family violence
  3. Possession of firearm during certain offences
  4. Obstructing a 911 call
  5. False imprisonment-family violence
  6. Battery-family violence
  7. Simple assault
  8. Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  9. Possession of MDMA
  10. Possession of drug paraphernalia

