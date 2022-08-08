ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John remembered for her iconic role as Sandy in ‘Grease’

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afM2U_0h9XfWRG00
Olivia Newton-John remembered for her iconic role as Sandy in ‘Grease’ ( Chris McKay/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Australian singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday, is remembered for one of her most iconic roles as Sandy in “Grease.”

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, shared the news Monday afternoon on her Facebook account that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73.

Newton-John was a Grammy-winning superstar with hits including “Physical” and “You’re The One That I Want,” according to The Associated Press. She captured hearts globally as Sandy in “Grease,” which has continued to gain more and more fans decades later.

Newton-John’s costar from “Grease,” John Travolta, paid tribute on Instagram, sharing how much of an impact she has had on him and how much she has touched the lives of others over the years.

My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” said Travolta.

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, posted photos of the two of them together on Instagram following the news of her death. A few days earlier, Lattanzi posted a sweet message about her mother

“I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend,” said Chloe.

Actress Gabrielle Union posted on Twitter how much of a fan she was of Newton-John.

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton-John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent,” said Union.

Robin Roberts shared her condolences for Newton-John’s family and friends on Twitter.

“Very sad news. Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer,” said Roberts.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini sang, “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from “Grease” as a special tribute to Newton-John on her social media platforms including Twitter.

1970 Photo of OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN (Steve Morley/Redferns)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hilaria Baldwin addresses ‘psycho’ rumours that her baby bump is fake

Hilaria Baldwin has mocked “psycho conspiracy theorists” who have spread rumours that her pregnancy is fake.The 38-year-old yoga instructor, who is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story on Thursday.In the caption, she joked that her stomach looked liked she “ate a ball,” before calling out some of the false online claims that have been made about her pregnancy.“My friends made a good point about my belly,” she wrote. “It kind of looks like a fake…like I ate a ball…I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with...
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy