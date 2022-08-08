ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Body of judge who vanished on family trip found in Arkansas lake

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpO0C_0h9XfNjx00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. — The body of an Arkansas judge was recovered from a Jefferson County lake on Sunday morning, one day after he disappeared while vacationing with his family.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker did not return after going out on his own in the Mud Lake area Saturday, KLRT-TV reported.

Bueker was 48.

Mud Lake channels into the Arkansas River in Reydell, Arkansas, KATV reported.

An extensive ground and water search was launched just before midnight, including the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, the TV station reported.

“The boats used were equipped with side-scan sonar, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the water,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told KATV.

According to authorities, the side-scan sonar revealed a body on the bottom of the lake at around 9:16 a.m. local time Sunday, and deputies then recovered the body, the TV station reported.

Bueker’s death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, and an autopsy is pending, KLRT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reydell, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AR
Jefferson County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas River#Klrt Tv#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
104K+
Followers
118K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy