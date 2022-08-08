Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Local schools prepare for free lunch waiver to end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches might take more money out of your pocket this school year. The federal lunch waiver that started at the beginning of the pandemic has now expired. Here's what that could mean for families in the area and how you could still get free...
Springfield teachers union rejects contract agreement with District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Education Association (SEA) members have voted 'no' on a contract with Springfield District 186. A tentative agreement was reached between the Board of Education and the SEA, but at a ratification meeting on Tuesday, members rejected it. We're told 80% of the membership...
Springfield receiving over $19 million for railroad underpass
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The State of Illinois is receiving $83.5 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Out of the $83.5 million, Springfield will be getting $19.8 million. Springfield will use the money to construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North Grand...
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
Beautification efforts underway in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over the last few weeks, crews have been power washing sidewalks throughout downtown Springfield. Crews started extending their hours this week to between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. The goal of the change to cleaning times is to limit the disruption to businesses. Crews will...
Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Veterans and their family members get to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14. Veterans can show any form of military ID for free admissions. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade...
Kansas concert canceled due to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This weekend's Kansas concert with Blue Oyster Cult has been canceled. The show was set to take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre in Decatur. Devon officials say multiple members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Decatur plans to issue new ambulance licenses
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is nearing a decision on what companies will receive a license to operate ambulances in Decatur. The plan is that the new emergency medical services (EMS) provider would also serve the greater Macon County still. There are four interested EMS providers: RuralMed EMS, Lakeside...
Sangamon County Rescue Squad members are getting certified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad was asked to stand down in July because members of the team were not certified in certain areas. Those certifications were needed after making changes to their bylaws. Squad members will start a 5-week course starting on Monday, August 15.
Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
Litchfield August market canceled due to building collapse
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Litchfield has canceled its August Pickers Market. This comes after a building in the 300 block of North State Street collapsed. As of Monday at 11:30 a.m., structural engineer(s) have not been on site to assess the building. City officials say they...
Springfield gang member sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield gang member will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Keanthony Brown, 19, is a member of the "Boss Playas" gang and was sentenced on Wednesday. In October 2020, Brown fired shots at two police officers inside a car. Brown said during court...
West Nile Virus-positive mosquito in Macon County
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Some mosquitoes in Macon County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) says a batch of mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus after being collected by the Macon Mosquito Abatement District in a roaming trap. Out of 162...
Man injured, teen dead in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. It happened after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Springfield Police received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. for that area. While officers were arriving on the scene they were informed...
2022 Friday Night Rivals Preview: Southeast Spartans
Springfield, Ill, (WICS/WRSP) - Over the next three weeks we'll be previewing local high school football teams around the area as the season is only 16 days away. In our Friday Night Rivals Preview, we traveled to the east side of Springfield for the Southeast Spartans. Only five players graduated...
Decatur teen fatally shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teen was fatally shot on Monday night. Around 6:50 p.m., the Decatur Police Department was called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Avenue in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a 17 year old victim. The boy was...
Social media call out helps return stolen rooster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois restaurant is thanking tipsters after the large rooster sitting outside the building was stolen. Krekels Dairy Maid Route 36 says the rooster was stolen just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Owners say two men drove up in a black Honda Accord and took...
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
