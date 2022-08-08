ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: LAUV, Casey Bishop, Princess Nokia & More

By Lyndsey Havens, Jason Lipshutz, Crystal B. Shepeard, Joe Lynch and Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including LAUV, Casey Bishop, Teen Blush, Princess Nokia and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Lauv, “Summer Nights”

A standout track from Lauv’s second album All 4 Nothing , “Summer Nights” pulls a sonic 180, opening as a gorgeous ballad before blossoming into a frenetic, dancefloor-ready hit. Upon finishing the track, Lauv said he thought of Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris’ “We Found Love” for the way in which it balances the highs and lows of falling for someone, a feeling “Summer Nights” similarly taps into as Lauv sings about enjoying time together “before you and I hurt each other.” — Lyndsey Havens

Delaney Bailey, “Love Letter From the Sea to the Shore”

The latest one-off from Delaney Bailey, an emerging singer-songwriter from Indiana, is a stripped-bare beauty that recalls an artist like Sufjan Stevens. Her delicate vocals and intimate-sounding arrangements allow her emotive storytelling to shine through, particularly on lines like: “I would die a thousand times just to see you in another life.” — L.H.

Cariss Auburn, “50%”

Looking for a song with a foundation in early 2000s R&B but with hyperpop running through its veins? Cariss Auburn, fresh off of winning tracks like “Fantasy” and “Milestones,” has you covered here: “50%” mashes up the two styles admirably, as the emerging UK artist squeezes melody into every syllable and declares that, even though she is single, 50 percent of herself is not missing — she’s a whole presence all on her own. — Jason Lipshutz

Casey Bishop, “Don’t Talk”

17-year-old sing-songwriter Casey Bishop wasn’t around for the TRL music video boom during the turn of the century, but the visual for delightful new single “Don’t Talk” certainly harkens back to the late ‘90s, right down to the fish-eye lens. The American Idol alum, who scored a writing credit from Willow on the track, infuses every frame with energy whether she’s chatting with her friends or head-banging with her band, and finds a home in the spunky pop-rock arrangement here.  — J. Lipshutz

Guerilla Toss, “Zum Herz”

After releasing a great new album, Famously Alive , earlier this year, Guerilla Toss continue their hot streak with “Zum Herz,” which is included in an upcoming box set celebrating krautrock all-timers NEU! and honors the group while still thriving on its own terms. The beat and guitar work recall the classic NEU! sound, but Kassie Carlson’s voice transcends the homage, sounding just as vital and locked-in as it did on Famously Alive . — J. Lipshutz

Jax, “Victoria’s Secret”

Jax was a babysitter who wanted to make her preteen charge feel better after a girl told her she was fat, so she wrote her a song; several million YouTube and TikTok streams later, “Victoria’s Secret” is rising on the charts and turning Jax into a star. At the heart of the viral success is a fun girl-power theme for dancing in your comfortable underwear — you can’t help but sing along, and feel good. — Crystal B. Shepeard

Teen Blush, “Car Crash”

Teen Blush, the project of Chicago’s Ken Foss, specializes in a slightly sinister breed of new wave, similar to what acts like Ultravox and the Human League made early in their careers before shifting toward mainstream pop. On “Car Crash,” a dark little gem from his It’s a Pleasure to Be Here EP, he moans, “I’m just happy that we made it this far” over an insistent bass line and motorik beat, while a likably discordant synth squeals hypnotically throughout. – Joe Lynch

Lazylazy, “Slow”

“Slow” is a fitting topic for an artist who goes by the moniker Lazylazy, but Avinoam Henig’s jangly jam is less about slothful indolence and more about laid-back cool on this Strokes-y treat that’s perfect for the dog days of summer. – J. Lynch

Princess Nokia feat. Emilia “Diva”

Emilia Mernes has joined forces with Princess Nokia for the remix of the NYC-bred rapper’s self-empowering rap anthem “Diva,” on which she shouts out several pop music queens including Beyoncé, Shakira, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera while acknowledging how her own career has skyrocketed since her humble beginnings. Emilia swoops in on the second verse, providing an assist in Spanish and speaking of her own goddess-like qualities, a perfect complement to the track’s big band trumpet moments. – Starr Bowenbank

HOAX, “Drew”

On HOAX’s new track, “Drew” — the latest offering from the indie pop duo’s forthcoming album, b? — the band does what it does best: ruminate on the human condition, the fragility of emotions and the human longing for connection. Vocalist Mike Raj delivers the lyrics with a pointed look at his subject, who tries fleeing when the path is too difficult to proceed (“But it’s no easier to be alone/ I want you here, I needed you to know/ No it don’t go the way that we planned it”). Meanwhile, upbeat instrumentation and lightweight guitarwork brings a refreshing feel to the otherwise analytical track, providing a vibe akin to Harry Styles’ Hot 100 smash, “As It Was.” – S.B.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Beyoncé Drops New Visualizer for Madonna-Assisted ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé may have a lot to celebrate this week, but that’s not stopping her from spoiling fans with new treats. On Monday (Aug. 8), she released the official visualizer for the Madonna-assisted “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” Featuring a larger-than-life billboard cutout of one of Beyoncé’s gorgeous flicks from the Renaissance photoshoot, the visualizer is the latest addition to the “Break My Soul” lexicon. Last week, Queen Bey dropped four DJ remixes, a “cliquebait” video, and the official visualizer for the original version of the song. “Break My Soul” rose to No.1 on the Billboard...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyoncé Triples Up Atop Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts for First Time

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé triples up at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated Aug. 13), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the U.S. for the first time. Beyoncé tops the Artist 100 for the first time, dating to the chart’s 2014 launch, thanks to her new LP Renaissance. The LP launches as the superstar’s seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week, according to Luminate....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Feature on a Beyoncé Song? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Throughout her illustrious career, Beyoncé has been no stranger to a superstar feature. In her seven studio albums, the singer has teamed up with Nicki Minaj, James Blake, Kanye West, Shakira, her husband Jay-Z and many more to create some of the biggest songs of the 2000s and 2010s. Bey’s most recent album, Renaissance, is also brimming with new features, samples and writing credits: Grace Jones and Tems make blockbuster appearances on mid-album banger “Move,” while rapper Beam opens up the high-powered “Energy.” We want to know what your favorite feature on a Beyoncé song is. See our full list here, and let us know by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardTravis Barker Returns to Machine Gun Kelly Tour 'Against His Doctor's Orders'Will Smith Applauded by Oscar Producer Will Packer for 'Being So Transparent' in Chris Rock Slap ApologyLizzo Gets Cheeky in the 'Middle of the Ocean' While on Vacation
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Girls’ Generation Reflect on ‘Forever 1’ Comeback Album, 15 Years Together & K-Pop Growth

Click here to read the full article. Girls’ Generation reuniting for their 15th anniversary is a triumph for the K-pop icons, while working as the latest entry in a longevity playbook for pop groups worldwide. Following the girl group’s 2017 album Holiday Night, the eight members set off on paths that typically signal a group’s end. Members Taeyeon, Sunny, Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Yoona decided to stay with the act’s longtime label, SM Entertainment. At the same time, Tiffany Young, Sooyoung, and Seohyun departed to separate new managements, though with the condition that Girls’ Generation would stay together under SM. From acting and...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Billboard

Watch Madonna Get Into the Groove While Dancing to ‘Queens’ Remix of Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ at DiscOasis

Madonna‘s many worlds collided in one glittery place on Wednesday night (Aug. 10) when the pop queen skated over to Central Park’s DiscOasis roller disco for Madonna night. One special moment during the visit to the four-wheeled fantasia curated by her Live a Virgin producer, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, found the pair dancing to the “Queens” remix of Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul.” In footage of the superstar summit, Madonna and Rodgers boogie to the remix’s house groove at the special night at the Oasis in celebration of the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug....
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Unleashes the ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Inside With New Single: Listen

Nicki Minaj is showing off her freaky side in her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released on Friday (Aug. 12). The song, which fittingly features a sample from Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” arrived amid its rising popularity on TikTok and accompanying dance challenge created by user @lorddroman. “I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the d— up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Just How Popular Was 3LW’s ‘Playas Gon’ Play,’ the Song at the Center of Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ Lawsuit?

Click here to read the full article. If a playa plays but there’s no one around to see it, did he ever really play? 3LW‘s legacy has been a hot topic of discussion ever since Taylor Swift was hit with a lawsuit by the girl group’s songwriters back in September 2017 over alleged lyrical similarities between her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” and their 2001 single “Playas Gon’ Play.” On the latter track, Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams harmonize, “Playas, they gon’ play/ And haters, they gonna hate/ Ballers, they gon’ ball/ Shot callers, they gonna call,” over turn-of-the-century R&B production and bandmate...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s What Taylor Swift Thinks of The 1975’s New Album

Click here to read the full article. The 1975‘s upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language is not scheduled for release until later this year, but a certain pop star and friend of the band has already gotten a sneak preview. Frontman Matty Healy sat down with Pitchfork in an interview published Tuesday to discuss the band’s forthcoming record and revealed that Taylor Swift had a chance to check out the LP early. Swift is one of a few celebrities who got an early listen to Being Funny, according to Healy, and he said the pop superstar’s reaction was that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Lauv
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Sufjan Stevens
Person
Rihanna
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Princess Nokia
Person
Britney Spears
Billboard

Beyoncé Thanks ‘Queen’ Madonna for ‘Break My Soul’ Remix: ‘You Are Masterpiece Genius’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé and Madonna unveiled a celebration of music’s queens with their newest “Break My Soul” remix, and on Tuesday (Aug. 9), Bey expressed her gratitude for her iconic collaborator. Madonna took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet note the “Alien Superstar” singer sent her alongside a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. “Thank you, Queen,” Bey wrote. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.” The note continued, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Previews ‘Traumazine’ With Eerie Funeral Video, Tells Hotties ‘I Wrote This Album for Myself’

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is in a somber mood in the new teaser video for her anticipated album which fans have speculated will be titled Traumazine. In the 19-second clip set to an ominous piano track, we see a group of faceless figures at a funeral, with a black-veil-wearing woman — who appears to be Meg — walking slowly to a casket, on which she lays a single black rose. She is followed by a woman wearing a white floor-length dress and enormous white hat gingerly making her way through the rain before she tilts...
MUSIC
Billboard

Madonna Tells Jimmy Fallon Her Dream Collab List Has Just One Name On It

It’s always an adventure when Madonna sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and Wednesday night’s (Aug. 10) whirlwind couch trip was no exception. The pop high-priestess came fully loaded with provocative schtick, from showing off her glittering “birthday grillz” — in advance of her 64th birthday next week — to gifting a nervous Fallon with a tiny, sassy handbag and roping him into a PG-13-rated alphabet guessing game. Ostensibly in the house to promote the upcoming 50-track version of her dance remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One (Aug. 19) — which features such guests as Justin...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard Explains: How Beyoncé Arrived at ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance has dominated the world unlike any other album this year. The music icon’s seventh solo studio album debuted atop the Billboard 200 — her seventh in a row to do so — to wide acclaim, with the year’s largest first-week sales total for a woman. The set’s lead single, the ’90s house-meets-NOLA-bounce track “Break My Soul,” rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its seventh week on the chart, becoming Beyoncé’s first solo single to reach the summit since “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” 14 years ago. With a career that spans 25 years and counting,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pop Music#New Pop#Pop Songs#Princess Nokia More
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Unveils ‘Traumazine’: Stream It Now

After dominating Coachella and earning her bachelor’s degree in health administration, Megan Thee Stallion is back with a brand new album. Traumazine, her second studio album, is the follow-up to Megan’s blockbuster debut album Good News. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, Good News housed such Billboard Hot 100 hits as “Body” (No. 12), the Young Thug-featuring “Don’t Stop” (No. 30), “Shots Fired” (No. 82), and, of course, the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage (Remix)” (No. 1). After teasing the new record on Instagram and Twitter for several weeks, Megan officially announced the project’s release date Thursday (Aug. 11). The road to Traumazine has...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

ATEEZ & Benny Blanco, BTS, Snoop Dogg Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article. On Billboard‘s latest Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 13), powered by Twitter, Ha Sung-woon and Jimin’s “With You’ tallies a seventh week at No. 1, tying SB19‘s “Bazinga” for the second-longest reign since the list launched last October. “With You” leads with 1.5 million Twitter mentions in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week (up 8%), according to Twitter. Dating to the chart’s start, only BTS‘ “Butter” has spent more time at No. 1 (20 weeks) than “With You” and “Bazinga.” Among the chart’s new entries are ATEEZ‘s “Guerrilla,” at No. 2. It earns the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Travis Scott Teases Further Studio Sessions for ‘Utopia’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott is teasing a return to the studio. The rapper, who is coming off back-to-back shows at London’s O2 Arena over the weekend (his first major performances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy that resulted in 10 deaths and dozens of injuries in November), teased fans on Monday (Aug. 8) that he’s preparing to get back to work on his anticipated Utopia album. “I’ll be back when it’s album time,” the rapper tweeted. A day earlier, he posted a flurry of pictures from the London shows, with one including the caption, “Now to finish...
MUSIC
Billboard

Paulo Londra & Ed Sheeran Cement Their Bromance in ‘Noche De Novela’: Watch

On his unstoppable comeback streak, Paulo Londra has reeled in Ed Sheeran for his new single “Noche de Novela,” out Thursday (Aug.11) via Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra. The infectious bilingual track marks Londra and Sheeran’s second collaborative effort following their 2019 team-up “Nothing on You,” part of Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project album. “What can I say, recording with Ed once again is a privilege, I admire him a lot!” the Argentine artist said in a statement. “During the whole recording I was very excited and grateful and whenever I can I try to tell him how much I admire him. I...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Billboard

Britney Spears Is Taking Hold of Her Music Career With Elton John ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

Click here to read the full article. Since her conservatorship ended after 13 years back in November, fans have wondered if they’d ever hear new music from Britney Spears. After all, the pop star has been very open about the fact that the work she’s done in the past decade-plus was not all of her own choosing. This week, however, Elton John announced that he has a new collaboration with Spears on the way called “Hold Me Closer.” It’s unclear what the song will be exactly, though the title is a line from “Tiny Dancer” so it’s assumed that John’s 1972...
MUSIC
Billboard

Why Was Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ the First 2022 Album by a Female Artist to Top the Billboard 200?

Click here to read the full article. The news of Beyoncé’s triumph on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week (dated Aug. 13) with her seventh official solo LP Renaissance came with a somewhat startling realization: It’s the first album released by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 since Adele’s 30, which reigned on the listing from the chart dated Dec. 4, 2021 to Jan. 8, 2022. That span of over seven months between No. 1 albums by female artists is the longest in over half a decade, since a 31-week drought following Lady Gaga’s Joanne topping the Billboard 200 on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Surges to Top 10 on Album Sales Chart

Click here to read the full article. The Elvis soundtrack vaults back onto Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Aug. 13), as the set’s CD release on July 29 prompts its re-entry at No. 9 – its first week in the top 10. The multi-artist soundtrack, led by Elvis Presley, spent one previous week on the list, dated July 9 (at No. 35), following its initial release via digital retailers. In the tracking week ending Aug. 4, the Elvis soundtrack sold 8,000 copies (up 1,466%), with 7,500 of that sum on CD. (The remaining 500 were digital album purchases.) On Top...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Nicky Youre & Dazy’s ‘Sunroof’

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof” drove up 12-9 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Aug. 13, marking each act’s first top 10. The team-up is first title to reach Billboard‘s charts for both artists, with Orange County, Calif., native Nicky Youre having received a DM from Dazy on Instagram, spurring the song, which the former wrote and the latter produced. If you need a guide to follow along with Nicky Youre and Dazy’s “Sunroof,” find the lyrics below: La da la da da, la da da da La da la da di da da, la da da...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy