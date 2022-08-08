Country icon Garth Brooks rode into the last date of his American stadium tour at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6 with nothing left to prove. He boasts more than 157 million albums sold, countless awards won, numerous No. 1 songs, and performances to crowds of all sizes across the world. Yet, here was a 60-year-old man bounding across the stage, making men half his age look out of shape (he shared his hilarious fitness regimen with us before the show), and hitting high notes with sheer abandon for the duration of a 31-song set that spanned well over two hours.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO