9 vivid and eye-catching August art events no Houstonian should miss
Though never the busiest of art seasons in Houston, August always give art lovers a time to beat the heat exploring those cool museum and gallery shows they might have missed over the bustling summer. This month brings several shows championing local artists and showcasing what they can accomplish when...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend will be hot — literally and figuratively — as a group art exhibition presents hot finds. A women's convention speaks to hot-button topics, and is there anyone hotter than Houston's unofficial mayor, Bun B? The hip-hop icon will be back to showcase his hot, juicy Trill Burgers.
Longtime leader of Houston's beloved holiday extravaganza closes up shop after 34-year run
The beloved chief of Houston’s unofficial start to the holiday season is closing up shop after more than three decades. Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, announced her retirement on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of a 34-year tenure. Chapman will officially depart at this November’s event.
Houston's first Nikkei restaurant blends 2 great culinary traditions that taste great together
A new restaurant dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine opens in Houston this weekend. Pacha Nikkei begins dinner service this Friday, August 12. Located in the Westchase District at 10001 Westheimer Rd., Pacha Nikkei constitutes a full service version of the concept that chef-owner Masaru Fukuda first launched at the short-lived Politan Row food hall in Rice Village.
Dazzling immersive art experience draws up sprawling new home in The Heights
A popular Houston immersive exhibition outside of Spring Branch is making a major move to arguably the city’s hottest Inner Loop neighborhood. Lighthouse Immersive, which debuted three buzzy immersive shows: Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and now Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, at its Founders District location (1314 Brittmoore Rd.), will relocate to The Heights, the company announced.
Inspiring celebrity sports power couple hosts can't-miss gala with surprise Houston Astros guests
As an energetic, elegantly casual, sports-themed soiree — call it an “anti-gala” — the annual HelpCureHD Gala is a chance to support a little-known but crucial cause, all with the potential to get up close and personal with Houston Astros star players. The event, hosted by...
Masterminds behind River Oaks see-and-be-seen spot bringing family-friendly Tex-Mex to Bellaire
One of Houston's top names in Tex-Mex is bringing a family-friendly restaurant to Bellaire. Palacios Murphy hospitality group will open Mandito's in early 2023 at 5101 Bellaire Blvd. Best known for River Oaks favorite Armandos, Palacios Murphy is owned by Cinda and Armando Palacios. The couple also own Lulu's, an...
New nightclub hits reset in Midtown with skyline patio views, crystal-clear sound, and clever cocktails
A group of Houston hospitality veterans are bringing a new dance club to Midtown. Reset will open later this summer in a newly constructed building at 606 Denis St. Chef Ben McPherson, the owner of wholesale pasta company BOH Pasta, partnered with physician and entrepreneur Abdulla Kudrath to open Reset. They’re recruited John Stewart, most recently a manager at Bludorn, to serve as general manager; Fernando Guajardo (Jet Lounge) will be the hospitality manager.
7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and a spirited dinner with Feges BBQ
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings, closings, and rebrandings. Spring Branch bar and restaurant The Branch has served its last pint. Owner Kyle...
Justin Verlander shouts out his favorite Houston burger on national TV
If a person isn't a real Houstonian until they have favorite places for staple foods like burgers and Tex-Mex, then Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has officially embraced his new home. In an interview that occurred during the Thursday, August 11 broadcast of the Astros game against the Texas Rangers, YouTube...
Viral hug after harrowing accident in Pearland Little League victory is what America needs right now
The bustling Houston suburb of Pearland is abuzz with news of the Pearland Little League 9-4 victory over Tulsa, Oklahoma in the Southwest Regional Final on Tuesday, August 9. By cementing the win, Pearland heads back to the Little League World Series. But it’s a pivotal moment in the Tuesday...
'Headstrong' new restaurant debuts on WashAve with late-night dining, upscale vibe, and a $26 burger
A new restaurant serving upscale comfort food has debuted near Washington Avenue. Rosland's Grill & Bar is now open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining at 903 Durham Dr. Originally, plans called for Rosland's building at 903 Durham Dr. to be a new location of Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the iconic Houston restaurant best known as a favorite of President George H.W. Bush. Instead, owner Don Cristopher of DKC Companies opted to create a new restaurant that would appeal to area bar goers and the employees who serve them.
2 Houston's vets debut new Italian eatery boasting housemade pastas and more near Galleria
A Dallas-based Italian restaurant will make its Bayou City debut next week. Il Bracco has begun its soft opening and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, August 15. Located in the Post Oak Plaza shopping center, il Bracco occupies the former California Pizza Kitchen space at 1705-A Post Oak Blvd. It joins Kenny & Ziggy's in the Galleria-area development; in the months to come, the center will add a number of new tenants, including Australian-inspired cafe Bluestone Lane and global chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri.
Beloved University of Houston cougar mascot Shasta VI passes away at 11
The University of Houston’s mascot and school symbol has passed away. Shasta VI, UH’s live cougar mascot who was housed at the Houston Zoo, died late Thursday, August 4, according to a joint UH/zoo announcement. The 11-year-old cougar had been suffering from a progressive spinal disease which had...
Houston steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
Garth Brooks electrifies sellout NRG crowd with 2 hours of hits, double encore, and surprise Trisha Yearwood appearance
Country icon Garth Brooks rode into the last date of his American stadium tour at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6 with nothing left to prove. He boasts more than 157 million albums sold, countless awards won, numerous No. 1 songs, and performances to crowds of all sizes across the world. Yet, here was a 60-year-old man bounding across the stage, making men half his age look out of shape (he shared his hilarious fitness regimen with us before the show), and hitting high notes with sheer abandon for the duration of a 31-song set that spanned well over two hours.
Powerhouse new CEO sets the stage for Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' next big act
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is getting a new head honcho. Mark Folkes takes over as president and CEO on August 22. For those who may be unfamiliar with Folkes, here’s a quick primer. When Stages opened its fabulous new facility The Gordy in 2020, it was Mark Folkes who was instrumental in making it happen. He arrived at the organization in 2015, and over the next five years of fundraising and promotion, pushed that project through to completion.
5 Houston hot-pink essentials to rock this summer's viral Barbiecore trend
Photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the new Barbie movie have been breaking the internet this summer. They are rockin' everything we love about the iconic Barbie and Ken duo; from the costumes to the hairstyles — fans can't get enough. While audiences will...
Tips for getting the best home loan from a top Houston Realtor
Talk to any real estate professional about the home buying process, and the first thing they will tell you to do is talk with a lender so you can figure out what you can afford and get a pre-approval letter. What isn’t often communicated, though, is what you should do...
Longtime wine bar and restaurant pours its final glass in CityCentre this month
A staple of CityCentre dining will close at the end of this month. The Tasting Room will pour its final glasses of wine on August 27. Open in CityCentre since 2011, The Tasting Room's owner Lasco Enterprises stated that the development's landlord opted not to renew its lease on the space. Once boasting four locations across the Houston area — including a flagship location in Uptown Park that shuttered in 2020 — the closure of its final outpost will end the wine bar and restaurant's time on the dining scene.
