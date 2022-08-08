ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Houston's first Nikkei restaurant blends 2 great culinary traditions that taste great together

A new restaurant dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine opens in Houston this weekend. Pacha Nikkei begins dinner service this Friday, August 12. Located in the Westchase District at 10001 Westheimer Rd., Pacha Nikkei constitutes a full service version of the concept that chef-owner Masaru Fukuda first launched at the short-lived Politan Row food hall in Rice Village.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Houston, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Hamilton, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dazzling immersive art experience draws up sprawling new home in The Heights

A popular Houston immersive exhibition outside of Spring Branch is making a major move to arguably the city’s hottest Inner Loop neighborhood. Lighthouse Immersive, which debuted three buzzy immersive shows: Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and now Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, at its Founders District location (1314 Brittmoore Rd.), will relocate to The Heights, the company announced.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

New nightclub hits reset in Midtown with skyline patio views, crystal-clear sound, and clever cocktails

A group of Houston hospitality veterans are bringing a new dance club to Midtown. Reset will open later this summer in a newly constructed building at 606 Denis St. Chef Ben McPherson, the owner of wholesale pasta company BOH Pasta, partnered with physician and entrepreneur Abdulla Kudrath to open Reset. They’re recruited John Stewart, most recently a manager at Bludorn, to serve as general manager; Fernando Guajardo (Jet Lounge) will be the hospitality manager.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Epps
Person
Alice Childress
CultureMap Houston

'Headstrong' new restaurant debuts on WashAve with late-night dining, upscale vibe, and a $26 burger

A new restaurant serving upscale comfort food has debuted near Washington Avenue. Rosland's Grill & Bar is now open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining at 903 Durham Dr. Originally, plans called for Rosland's building at 903 Durham Dr. to be a new location of Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the iconic Houston restaurant best known as a favorite of President George H.W. Bush. Instead, owner Don Cristopher of DKC Companies opted to create a new restaurant that would appeal to area bar goers and the employees who serve them.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theaters#World Premiere#Houston Ballet#Houston Grand Opera#Obituary#Performing#Musical Theater#Alley#Red Earth#Arthur Pita
CultureMap Houston

2 Houston's vets debut new Italian eatery boasting housemade pastas and more near Galleria

A Dallas-based Italian restaurant will make its Bayou City debut next week. Il Bracco has begun its soft opening and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, August 15. Located in the Post Oak Plaza shopping center, il Bracco occupies the former California Pizza Kitchen space at 1705-A Post Oak Blvd. It joins Kenny & Ziggy's in the Galleria-area development; in the months to come, the center will add a number of new tenants, including Australian-inspired cafe Bluestone Lane and global chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Garth Brooks electrifies sellout NRG crowd with 2 hours of hits, double encore, and surprise Trisha Yearwood appearance

Country icon Garth Brooks rode into the last date of his American stadium tour at NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 6 with nothing left to prove. He boasts more than 157 million albums sold, countless awards won, numerous No. 1 songs, and performances to crowds of all sizes across the world. Yet, here was a 60-year-old man bounding across the stage, making men half his age look out of shape (he shared his hilarious fitness regimen with us before the show), and hitting high notes with sheer abandon for the duration of a 31-song set that spanned well over two hours.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CultureMap Houston

Powerhouse new CEO sets the stage for Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' next big act

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts is getting a new head honcho. Mark Folkes takes over as president and CEO on August 22. For those who may be unfamiliar with Folkes, here’s a quick primer. When Stages opened its fabulous new facility The Gordy in 2020, it was Mark Folkes who was instrumental in making it happen. He arrived at the organization in 2015, and over the next five years of fundraising and promotion, pushed that project through to completion.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Longtime wine bar and restaurant pours its final glass in CityCentre this month

A staple of CityCentre dining will close at the end of this month. The Tasting Room will pour its final glasses of wine on August 27. Open in CityCentre since 2011, The Tasting Room's owner Lasco Enterprises stated that the development's landlord opted not to renew its lease on the space. Once boasting four locations across the Houston area — including a flagship location in Uptown Park that shuttered in 2020 — the closure of its final outpost will end the wine bar and restaurant's time on the dining scene.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy