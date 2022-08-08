Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
Baker Mayfield Distancing Himself In Competition: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
ESPN
Baker Mayfield impressing Carolina Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, once one of QB's biggest critics
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't as critical of quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday as he was in 2018, when he expressed concerns over the Heisman Trophy winner's height, hand size and style of play heading into the NFL draft. Mayfield seems to have won over...
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
RELATED PEOPLE
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach. Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend. “Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”
Ron Rivera Reveals His QB Plan For Preseason Opener
The Washington Commanders may not have a quarterback controversy, but head coach Ron Rivera still needs to balance how he's going to deploy his quarterbacks for their upcoming preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, Rivera announced his plan for his three quarterbacks in the opener. As expected, Carson...
Eli Manning confident Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones can turn Giants around
The New York Giants remain mired in one of their worst stretches in franchise history, but there are mounting reasons for optimism. First-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll seem like a stable pair, and their player-friendly approach has gone over well. It’s even sold former players such as Eli Manning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Maryland football: After years as a weakness, one unit looking stout for Terps
After many years as a question mark, Maryland football will lean on its offensive line’s experience in 2022 to take its next step. “This is my first year where we’re truly senior led,” redshirt junior guard Mason Lunsford said. “Especially in the offensive line room, we got three seniors and they’ve really been the driving force of the whole room.”
Matt Rhule Reveals Expectation For Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game. The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.
Matt Rhule Reveals If He Worries About Christian McCaffrey's Injuries
Christian McCaffrey has struggled to stay on the field during the last two seasons. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that these injury woes ensued after he tallied a whopping 403 touches in 2019. It would seemingly behoove the Carolina Panthers to manage the running back's workload to help avoid another...
SB Nation
If the Panthers trade Sam Darnold here’s what they could get in return
In unquestionably the funniest rumor of the offseason, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping Sam Darnold. Okay, okay — we know this has been more or less dispelled by everyone asked, but it’s still incredible. Imagining the Panthers playing hard ball for months over Baker Mayfield, only to then hope to find an even bigger sucker to take Darnold off their hands is simply sublime. Especially considering there’s an identical issue with Darnold making way too much money in relation to his performance, and basically being a one-year rental for anyone involved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commanders Game Saturday: Commanders vs Panthers odds and prediction for Week 1 of preseason
The Washington Commanders are smack in the middle of training camp, and players will (finally) get to put their skills to the test in a game setting this season. While the preseason is nothing more than a glorified scrimmage — some fans wouldn’t even give it that much credit — it serves as a great opportunity for roster bubble players and rookies to continue to impress coaches.
Comments / 0