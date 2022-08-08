ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
The Associated Press

Commanders' Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoted Jeff Zgonina from his role as defensive line assistant. Rivera announced the change Tuesday. He hired Mills in January 2020 shortly after taking over in Washington, after Mills served on Rivera’s staff throughout his nine-year tenure as the Carolina Panthers coach. Mills’ father, longtime Saints and Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, was enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, last weekend. “Very difficult,” Rivera said of the decision. “I’ve known Sam a long time, and he’s a very good football coach, and I really appreciate everything he’s done. He helped us win a division our first year, and just some things got tough last year. But there’s some things that I felt I wanted to change.”
The Spun

Ron Rivera Reveals His QB Plan For Preseason Opener

The Washington Commanders may not have a quarterback controversy, but head coach Ron Rivera still needs to balance how he's going to deploy his quarterbacks for their upcoming preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, Rivera announced his plan for his three quarterbacks in the opener. As expected, Carson...
247Sports

Maryland football: After years as a weakness, one unit looking stout for Terps

After many years as a question mark, Maryland football will lean on its offensive line’s experience in 2022 to take its next step. “This is my first year where we’re truly senior led,” redshirt junior guard Mason Lunsford said. “Especially in the offensive line room, we got three seniors and they’ve really been the driving force of the whole room.”
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals Expectation For Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has revealed his game plan for both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold heading into Saturday's preseason game. The Panthers are set to take on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field and it appears that both quarterbacks are going to get the same amount of playing time.
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reveals If He Worries About Christian McCaffrey's Injuries

Christian McCaffrey has struggled to stay on the field during the last two seasons. Perhaps it's not a coincidence that these injury woes ensued after he tallied a whopping 403 touches in 2019. It would seemingly behoove the Carolina Panthers to manage the running back's workload to help avoid another...
SB Nation

If the Panthers trade Sam Darnold here’s what they could get in return

In unquestionably the funniest rumor of the offseason, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly shopping Sam Darnold. Okay, okay — we know this has been more or less dispelled by everyone asked, but it’s still incredible. Imagining the Panthers playing hard ball for months over Baker Mayfield, only to then hope to find an even bigger sucker to take Darnold off their hands is simply sublime. Especially considering there’s an identical issue with Darnold making way too much money in relation to his performance, and basically being a one-year rental for anyone involved.
FanSided

Commanders Game Saturday: Commanders vs Panthers odds and prediction for Week 1 of preseason

The Washington Commanders are smack in the middle of training camp, and players will (finally) get to put their skills to the test in a game setting this season. While the preseason is nothing more than a glorified scrimmage — some fans wouldn’t even give it that much credit — it serves as a great opportunity for roster bubble players and rookies to continue to impress coaches.
