Read full article on original website
Related
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
WOOD
Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
WOOD
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
WOOD
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Celebrate Celtic heritage this weekend in Sparta
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend marks the return of one of West Michigan’s greenest events! It’s the 13th Annual Sparta Celtic Festival taking place in Rogers Park and Balyeat Field on Friday and Saturday. It’s the largest, free entry, family-friendly Celtic Fest and each year, they give back to the community. This year, they’ve teamed up with RUNA to collect new socks to be donated to North Kent Connect to be distributed to those in need in Northern Kent County.
WOOD
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School Of Rock
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Summertime is a great time to spend time together as a family. The top pick for today is the Grand Rapids Civic theatre production of School of Rock. If your kids love to sing and dance this is the production to see. This production will have the entire family ready to Rock n Roll! For ticket information and details check out their website here.
swmichigandining.com
Joezano’s Pizza (Grand Rapids)
Another night in Grand Rapids. This one was a little unexpected. A colleague called in sick and I was asked to fill her shift instead of working my normal day shift. I didn’t have anything planned so I said yes. Friday night is pizza night and while J went...
WOOD
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
RELATED PEOPLE
WOOD
Photos: 44th Annual Hispanic Festival in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The 44th Annual Hispanic Festival returned to Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7. For three days, Michiganders celebrated Hispanic culture through authentic cuisine, live music, performances, activities and a soccer tournament. While there was no entry fee to...
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
“On Golden Pond” is on stage at the Circle Theatre
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While many may be familiar with the 1980’s film On Golden Pond starring Jane and Henry Fonda along with Katherine Hepburn. Now it’s on stage at Circle Theatre right here in Grand Rapids. It’s a simplistic and beautiful love story that reminds us all that life is short but the years have been good. On Golden Pond opens tonight and runs from August 11-13, 17-21 and 24-27.
awesomemitten.com
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids
Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
Family mourns man who drowned, restaurant hosting fundraiser
A local restaurant will host a fundraiser to help cover the funeral expenses of an employee that drowned in Lake Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
WOOD
Get your basement waterproofed before the winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to say it but summer is winding down which means winter is around the corner. You want to make sure your home is ready for a Michigan winter and make sure your basement or crawlspace is dry and safe. Rob from Everdry...
WOOD
Priority Health opens new fitness court in Grand Rapids
Priority Health opens new fitness court in Grand …. Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman …. Ask Ellen: If lightning hits the lake, are people …. Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 081122. Beach and Boating forecast:...
Comments / 0