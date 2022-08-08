ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont

By Johan Sheridan
 3 days ago

STAMFORD, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury report a felony burglary charge against embattled actor Ezra Miller.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 1, a burglary was reported at a residence on County Road in Stamford, Vermont. Police said several bottles of alcohol were taken while the owners were away. After reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses, they said they had probable cause to charge Miller, 29, of Stamford.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Miller was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Police found the actor at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and issued a citation to appear at the Bennington Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26 to be arraigned.

Miller has also been arrested twice this year in Hawaii , in a disorderly conduct case and on suspicion of assault, and back in June, the parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota named Tokata Iron Eyes accused the actor of a litany of abuses starting when their child was just 12 years old. Tokata’s mother, Sara Jumping Eagle, has also accused Miller of assaulting her when she and Tokata’s father, Chase Iron Eyes, went to California to check on Tokata earlier this year.

Jumping Eagle filed a police report with Santa Monica police after the incident.

The family’s many allegations include that the actor gave Tokata drugs and tried to sleep in the same bed as Tokata when the teen was only 14, flying Tokata to London for a “Fantastic Beasts” premiere. They call it “sexual predatory behavior”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

WBOY 12 News

Florida man charged in West Virginia with abducting 14-year-old

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Florida man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
