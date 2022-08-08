Read full article on original website
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The IRS wants to spend billions on "enforcement." Here's who is most likely to get audited.
One of the most gut-tightening phrases for taxpayers is "IRS audit," but years of underfunding and a decline in staffing at the tax agency have pushed the audit rate to a decade-long low. That could soon change under the Inflation Reduction Act, the bill that proposes to give $80 billion to the IRS to beef up enforcement and hiring.
