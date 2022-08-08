Read full article on original website
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Friday
Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot for picking up DIY cleanup equipment and dropping off your results until 6 pm is Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Hill). LOW-LOW TIDE: As noted last night, the tide...
HAPPENING NOW: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
BIZNOTES: Fogue Gallery, Indulge Desserts, Reiki Reflect
After we reported Thursday on Bin 41‘s impending closure, we heard from readers about several other closures. This collection of biznotes starts with two:. “The overhead for a brick and mortar couldn’t be supported by the amount of sales. I had a lot of love from the community, and I know people enjoyed having art in the neighborhood but there were many days of no one even coming in the door.
READER REPORT: West Seattle stop for solar-powered two-continent bike ride
Low-low tides are back this week – not as low as earlier this summer, but low enough to get out and explore the shore, with some expert help. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists were out at Lincoln Park and Constellation Park; the latter is where Susan Romanenghi photographed some of the turnout. For the three wildlife photos below, Michael Ostrogorsky was nearby, in the Alki Point vicinity:
REPAVING: What’s ahead for north stretch of California SW
Snowskier August 12, 2022 (1:32 pm) Seems like this could have also been done on Fauntleroy during the closure. I know the rework plan was put on hold but the street is in horrible condition and couple block “mill and overlay” could have helped while the long term plan was determined. That street is going to get creamed once the bridge reopens.
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s first tower crane in a year-plus, and 2 other notes
TOWER CRANE: For the first time in more than 14 months, West Seattle has a tower crane. The last one to come down was for the 1250 Alki SW Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) condo project; as of this week, this one is up for the 4508 California 7-story mixed-use project. Work at the site has been under way for almost three months.
UPDATE: August’s West Seattle Art Walk, with music
5:22 PM: We didn’t get a chance to publish an event list today – but it’s time now to get out and enjoy the night’s biggest event, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the venue list:. And here’s the list of restaurants/bars offering...
NIGHTLIFE: ‘Adult spelling bee’ coming to North Delridge’s S-k-y-l-a-r-k
If you follow the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and/or the daily preview lists we compile from it, you know West Seattle nightlife brings many chances to play games in West Seattle – trivia, bingo, Scrabble, more. Now, get ready for a different kind of contest – an adult spelling bee! It’s on the way to The Skylark in North Delridge next month – here’s the announcement:
THIS WEEKEND: 9th annual Alki Beach Pride
This weekend’s biggest event is just two days away – the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday, at multiple locations. Each day features a slate of live music and DJs, Saturday (August 13th) at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and Sunday (August 14th) at Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) – you can see the slates on the ABP website. Those are the two locations where wristbands will be available for discounts at participating venues. Other planned events include: Drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 11 am-3 pm Sunday; a wheels parade (skating, bicycling, etc.) from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at 1 pm Sunday; yoga at the beach at 6 pm Sunday; and an outdoor movie at Alki Playground – “The Birdcage” – at 7 pm Sunday. Organizers again this year are Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden and they’re excited to get the party started.
UPDATE: Power outage in south Highland Park
That big boom box at 57th/Alki is at the heart of the first day of this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration, outside Blue Moon Burgers. Here’s the view from the side facing away from the beach:. Music with performers and DJs continues there until 7 pm. There’s also...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 12th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. WEEKEND ROAD WORK.
LOW-LOW TIDE: Today’s scenes from West Seattle’s shore
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Today’s low-low-tide sights, and what’s ahead Saturday
Thanks to Rosalie Miller for sharing three sights from today’s low-low-tide – above, the siphon of a Piddock Clam; below, a Moon Snail:. Tomorrow the tide will bottom out at -2.3 feet at 12:27 pm. The Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Constellation Park (60th SW/Beach Drive SW) for the last time this season, 11 am-1:30 pm.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date
(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone) Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – dark-blue 4Runner, porch package
Our car was stolen sometime last night. The car is a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a sticker of a whale in the rear driver-side window. License plate is BPA4310. Stolen from off the street in front of our home last night on the 4100 block of 44th Ave SW.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage; ‘prolific shoplifter’ arrested; two thefts – catalytic converter and bike battery
GUNFIRE: From today’s police summaries – just before quarter till 10 this morning, an officer checked out a report of damage in the 3200 block of Harbor SW. The summary says, “The officer saw damaged windows and a damaged wall” and collected evidence of gunfire. Two businesses were affected, SPD says – but the incidents happened 5 nights apart, with the second one last night/this morning.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth IHS sports open house Monday
With less than four weeks of summer break remaining, some back-to-school planning is ramping up. At Chief Sealth International High School, it’s time to look ahead to sports. All prospective 2022-2023 sports participants are invited to an open-house event at the school (2600 SW Thistle) on Monday night (August 15th), 6:30-7:30 pm. It’ll be held in the galleria. If you’re new to CSIHS, you can find more info about the athletics program here.
