The Top 10 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 8/12/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 10 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. Mill Street Live is celebrating its 14th year of fantastic performances Friday nights at the Plymouth Arts Center! Mill Street Live is a summer music series that showcases local performers ages 16+! 90 minutes of music from the past seven decades! https://www.plymoutharts.org/Events.php.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Kendall & Blue Boutique
(WFRV) – Who says soft and comfy can’t be stunning?. Jamie Kendall Snow visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at Kendall & Blue Boutique where they pride themselves on keeping you looking gorgeous in comfortable clothing. We also get details on how you can throw a private party with perks for the host.
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
WBAY Green Bay
Allouez woman reflects on life ahead of 100th birthday
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Shirlyn Miller was born on Aug. 11, 1922. She reflected on her life a day ahead of her 100th birthday with Action 2 News. Shirlyn sat poolside during the interview, while she explained how often she swims. “20 to 40 lengths,” said Shirlyn. “It’s just easy....
Sweet, lovable, handsome Leo is ready to join your family
(WFRV) – Coming in at 70 pounds, Leo is a big, lovable, handsome boy who is very excited to find his forever family. He is four years old and loves going outside and running around with toys. He loves showing off his favorite toys and even prances around with them in his kennel.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Lakeshore Humane Society in need of help after 500 animal rescue
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lakeshore Humane Society said the recent rescue of 500 animals from a Kiel home is quickly depleting its limited resources. Tina Nichols, the Lakeshore Humane Society Executive Director, said, “When we went to the property it was far larger of an endeavor than we expected.”
River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
The Sign Shop of Sheboygan Adds a New Key Component
The Sign Shop of Sheboygan has announced the acquisition of Great Lakes Blueprinters (GLBP). This acquisition is key to providing the Sign Shop’s clients and GLBP’s clients more options and services under one roof. Both businesses are located in downtown Sheboygan and will be incorporated at The Sign...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘It’s almost like I’m hoarding cheese’
WEST BEND — It’s no secret that Wisconsinites have high expectations about cheese. Jessica Youso and her chain of stores, The Cheese Wedge “Uncorked,” are out to raise the bar even higher. The Cheese Wedge recently opened its second and third locations in West Bend and...
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
Some families in Oconto Falls are facing new challenges
The Oconto Falls school board suspended transportation for students residing within one mile of a central location to the schools.
New Jiffy Lube Will to be Constructed on Former Shopko Property in 2023, Two Businesses will look have Finished Renovations soon
The community of Sheboygan continues to grow and add businesses with a new one to be added to the former property owned and operated by Shopko. Jiffy Lube will be setting up a location in the former parking lot of Shopko and is located just south of the Applebee’s at 526 S Taylor Drive. Jiffy Lube provides automobile maintenance services like oil change, battery, brakes, engine, filters, fluids, suspension, inspections, tires, and more. Development is scheduled to start in March/April 2023, with a scheduled completion of the business slated for September 2023.
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
Carnivore Meat Company's new facility will be largest of its kind in North America
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If your name happened to be, say, Spot, the dog days of summer took on a whole new meaning Monday. Carnivore Meat Packing's new 235,000-square foot facility will be an anchor tennant in the new Grandview Industrail Park in Bellvue. It will be the largest...
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
RAINFALL TOTALS: August 6-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service has released a list of rainfall totals for Aug. 6-8. The totals are listed from most rain to least rain. There may be multiple reports from the same location. Rainfall reports can differ from one part of a community to another.
Carnivore Meat Co. Breaks Ground on 28-Acre Manufacturing Facility
Carnivore Meat Co., an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, in partnership with Arbor Investments, broke ground on a new 235,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Green Bay, Wis. The new 28-acre campus will become Carnivore’s global headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium...
