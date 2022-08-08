ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts

By Ellen Fleming
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmheU_0h9XeJAq00

BOSTON (WWLP) – A conference committee report emerged close to the deadline for the end of formal session, but the bill designed to help military members and their families crossed the finish line just in time.

The bill, an Act relative to Military Spouse Licensure Portability, Education and Enrollment of Dependents, better known as the SPEED Act, passed both the House and Senate unanimously before heading to conference committee.

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73, husband says

When the bill emerged from conference committee, it was again passed unanimously in both chambers. The bill overhauls professional licensing procedures to help military families relocate to Massachusetts more easily.

It also allows military families to waive the proof of residency requirement when registering their children in a new school after receiving their relocation order. This is meant to help children more seamlessly transfer schools.

“What this bill does is it says that Massachusetts is now the best in the nation for veterans and service-members families and that’s a distinction with a really big difference, but anybody knows who’s taken that oath to sign up for the military that, it’s not just the service member, it’s the entire family that’s going to serve,” said Senator John Velis of Westfield.

The SPEED Act will also extend in-state tuition at public colleges and universities to military members and their families, establish tax credits for employers of National Guard members, and provide resources and services to military members who were exposed to toxic burn pits and airborne hazards.

This bill was signed into law last Friday by Governor Baker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 16

Chris
2d ago

At least someone wants to move to Massachusetts. From what we hear people are running from that state. Boston is turning into another NYC.

Reply
6
Truthis 1636
3d ago

I would love to see Massachusetts deregulate the bottom, by which I mean those laws that unnecessarily restrict citizens’ entre into various professions, by loosening licensure requirements and supporting, even encouraging, people to start all manner of businesses and to enter all manner of professions. This state is far too regulated, meaning there are far too many laws here that contain citizens and make it exceptionally difficult for many to easily move within the economy and make a living.

Reply(4)
8
Related
1420 WBSM

Mass. Family Institute: Massachusetts Abortion Law ‘Radical’

The Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI) says sweeping reproductive healthcare legislation signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday gives Planned Parenthood "a blank check to rewrite abortion laws in Massachusetts." The group calls the new law "radical." The State House News Service reports that "Massachusetts codified the right...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Enrollment Of Dependents#House#Senate#N
wgbh.org

‘On a mountain or under the bridge’: For one Lynn family, there’s no fallback on housing

Even a $200 rent increase can be catastrophic for Massachusetts’ poorest residents. Competition for housing has driven up home prices to record levels across Massachusetts. Some of the biggest gains have happened in communities where residents can least afford to pay more. GBH News is exploring the impact in the series Priced Out: The fight for housing in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Health Care pilot crashes in late-session pileup

-The Legislature's slow-developing plans for a two-year pilot program to expand eligibility for health care premium assistance and subsidies came crashing down Wednesday with a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker, who said he prefers maximizing uptake in plans already offered through the Commonwealth Connector Authority.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
Washington Examiner

The woke mob comes for the Massachusetts state seal

If the Left has accomplished anything, it’s convincing many people that any logo with Native American imagery or symbolism is racist — even if such art is meant to honor them. It was the case with the Cleveland Indians, Marquette Warriors, and Washington Redskins logos. Now, apparently, such is the case with the state seal of Massachusetts, which features an indigenous man holding an arrow in one hand and a bow in the other. Earlier this week, a state commission voted to recommend replacing the seal because of its alleged offensiveness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mma.org

Gov. Baker sends public health bill back with amendment

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday sent a public health reform bill back to the Legislature unsigned with an amendment. The proposed amendment to H. 5104 — legislation also known as SAPHE 2.0 — would allow municipalities to opt in to foundational standards to be developed by the Department of Public Health. By opting in, municipalities would be eligible to receive funding appropriated to the DPH for the implementation of the foundational standards for boards of public health, as determined by the remainder of the legislation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy