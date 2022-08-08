Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
17 States With Back-to-School Tax Holidays
The back-to-school season has changed ever since the pandemic struck, and even though much instruction will take place in-person, some districts will still offer virtual or remote learning. But what's...
Cost of back-to-school essentials — glue, markers, pens, backpacks — has jumped
As parents and teachers prepare for students to return to classrooms this fall, they're grappling with how much more the most basic school supplies will cost.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Stimulus Money To Provide Child Tax Credits
Twelve states have passed a child tax credit bill. Parents who qualify will get this money plus their federal credit. Nine of the twelve states have made the child tax credit refundable. These locations are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Vermont. Qualifying requirements differ among the child tax credit programs. For some, it depends on the parent's income. And for others, the child's age matters. (source)
HuffPost
How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists
The nonprofit Adopt a Classroom surveyed 5400 teachers about the 2020-2021 school year, and those teachers spent an average of $750 out of pocket on school supplies. That’s the highest amount ever. 30% of teachers spent $1000 or more. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 94% of...
5 Tips to Save Money on School Supplies
I represent MaxLend and am compensated to promote their services. I may get commissions for purchases made through links in this post. Summer is starting to wind down, which means the new school year is almost here. As you begin to prepare for the upcoming school year, you may be feeling the familiar stress of back-to-school shopping. Don’t let the school supply list overwhelm you. Regardless of whether your kids are in elementary, middle, or high school – or even if they’re in college – there are many ways to save money on school supplies.
