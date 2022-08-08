ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, MO

Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
