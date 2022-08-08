Read full article on original website
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
KMOV
Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
Release of hit-and-run suspect prompts questions about investigation
The suspect wanted for leaving the scene, 25 year old Jacob Adler, turned himself into Police Monday. Officers applied for warrants, but they were taken under advisement by the Circuit Attorney and Adler was released Tuesday.
St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning. Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has also been charged with two counts...
KMOV
Man from Moline Acres found dead in Midtown apartment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead in Midtown. Just before 12:15 a.m., a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim was later identified as Michael Tyrone Scott, Jr. from Moline Acres.
Weapons charge for man arrested at I-170 and Ladue Tuesday
A man arrested Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase on Interstate 170 is facing a weapons charge.
KCTV 5
Car stolen with 2-year-old girl inside in St. Louis
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
Police: Person of interest in Normandy homicide in custody after I-170 crash
LADUE, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a crash Tuesday on Interstate 170 in Ladue. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on the interstate off-ramp to Ladue Road. Police said the people inside the vehicle ran from the scene but were captured a short time later. According...
Police: Accused gunman regretted shooting victim a third time
A Florissant man accused of shooting another man just after they departed a MetroBus told police he didn't mean to shoot the victim so many times.
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
Sentencing for would-be robber who had gun taken from him
ST. LOUIS – A would-be robber first suffered the indignity of having his gun taken away from him by his intended victim. Now, a St. Louis man will spend 12.5 years in prison for his trouble. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said...
Woman killed by stray bullet, family asks community for help
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family who has dedicated their lives to bettering St. Louis needs help finding the gunman who killed their daughter. 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers was killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning while driving near Broadway and Warren. She was hit with a stray bullet and police are still tracking down the gunman.
KCTV 5
Missouri AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in stolen car
ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - A statewide AMBER Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a car stolen with a 2-year-old girl inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at 4:15 a.m., saying that a young girl was left unattended in a car in a parking lot on Dunn Road in St. Louis. That car was stolen by an unknown suspect at 2:43 a.m. and left in an unknown direction, troopers said.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis on Monday
An investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a man Monday in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man indicted for cyberstalking, threatening women
A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man Wednesday for allegedly threatening or cyberstalking multiple people since October 2021.
St. Louis man sentenced 12 1/2 years for attempted robbery, gun charges
ST. LOUIS — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 12 1/2 years in prison for an attempted robbery. Marshall Seals, 26, entered a Mobil gas station, located at 1051 Hampton Avenue, back on Jan. 11, 2021, attempting to buy merchandise. When he did not have...
advantagenews.com
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Suspect in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes released
A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes last month was released Tuesday after 24 hours in police custody.
tncontentexchange.com
Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused
ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month. St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and...
