MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO