WSVN-TV
Broward Public Schools superintendent shares new enhancements for new school year, addresses teacher shortage
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s the final days of summer break and soon students will be set for school, but one South Florida County is dealing with a teacher shortage. According to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, when the first day of school approaches each classroom will have a certified teacher. A new alert system will also in place as a safety measure. Another new enhancement within middle and high schools will be metal detector wands for random searches.
Students start school year at Palm Beach County's newest school
The School District of Palm Beach County's newest school opened to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School, located on North Military Trail, is district's 180th school.
Parkland’s Back to School Waterslide Party is a Splashing Good Time
Parkland’s Back to School Splash Bash is a fun event for the whole family, with lots of waterslides, games and crafts, live music, and food trucks. Held at the Equestrian Center on Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is sponsored by Broward Health, Calvary Chapel, Carmona Smiles, and Coastal Community Church.
Shortage of South Florida teachers heading into the new school year
MIAMI - With the start of the new year coming up, a shortage of teachers is still impacting Miami-Dade and Broward public schools. New figures from Miami-Dade schools show that they have 17,385 teachers for this school year and there are 224 openings. The school system has hired 550 new teachers. A spokeswoman for Broward Public schools says there are about 15,000 teachers on staff for the upcoming school year and 221 teacher openings. Broward students return to classes on August 16th. Miami-Dade students return to class on August 17th. To combat the problem of teacher shortages, both districts have...
cw34.com
"Parental rights" law in effect for schools, but confusion remains
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At the start of a new school year, there are always some nerves. But this year, some teachers, students, and administrators have anxiety beyond the usual back-to-school butterflies. They're worried, and uncertain, about how to navigate a new state law and avoid potential...
School bus rear-ended by BMW in Wellington with 5 students on board, deputies say
WELLINGTON — A school bus with five children on board traveling from Binks Forest Elementary School was rear-ended Thursday afternoon by a gold BMW, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. None of the five students was injured or required medical attention, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue announced on Twitter. ...
WPTV
School bus pulled over for speeding in Boynton Beach school zone
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus was pulled over Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. WPTV witnessed bus 4029 being pulled over for speeding in the Citrus Cove Elementary school zone. The bus had just dropped off students for their first day of school.
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school students taste test new dishes for upcoming academic year
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Students at Wellington Landings Middle School were able to be the judges of some new menu items for the upcoming academic year. "I love just eating in general, and I’m excited to see new things on the menu," Alexandra Payne, an eighth-grade student, told WPBF 25 News.
Exclusive: Guns Scandal at Parkland Charter School Involved Principal’s Father
The gun scandal that roiled Somerset Parkland Academy in June involved both the school’s principal and a support staff member formerly married to the principal’s father—the man to who one of the gun’s apparently belonged, law enforcement records show. The two firearms were concealed in a...
'Lunch Lady Squad' shows off newest school cafeteria menu items
The School District of Palm Beach County will be rolling out some new menu items in the cafeteria this year, and who better to help introduce them than the famous "Lunch Lady Squad."
cw34.com
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
WSVN-TV
Safety and security top priority for Broward County Public Schools as new school year begins
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is enhancing school safety as students are set to come back to the classroom. That’s happening on Aug. 16, and the district’s new chief safety and security officer detailed technology and personnel upgrades made over the summer months, Tuesday.
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY
Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
850wftl.com
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
