Not since Carrie and the girls hopped on the Jitney for a weekend Out East have we been so excited. Well, now you can get one step closer thanks to Miss Bradshaw herself as Sarah Jessica Parker has offered up her Hamptons home via Booking.com. “I love spending summer days Out East and just listed my slice of beachside heaven on @bookingcom so others can experience the same,” she wrote in the caption. The chic cottage sits just off of the beach and includes colorful interiors and homewares, as well as a quaint outdoor seating area and bright green bikes. However, you better act fast. Her homey getaway is available for only two nights, from August 26 and August 28, once it becomes become bookable on August 23, 12PM EST. On the other hand, the price is unbeatable. Set at just $19.98—ie, the year SJP scored her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw. Set those alarms, pronto.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO