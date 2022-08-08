Read full article on original website
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Daily News: RIP Issey Miyake, Serena Williams Covers Vogue’s September Issue, Bella Hadid Fronts New Proenza Campaign, Inside Taylor Hill’s Closet, And More!
Revered Japanese designer Issey Miyake passed away on August 5, leaving behind him a legacy that spans influential fashion moments and movements—from the chic pleats that are synonymous with his name to Steve Jobs’ omnipresent black turtlenecks—alike. The designer, whose brand will celebrate 50 years in business in 2023, had been battling liver cancer. Having survived the US atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima as a child and lost his mother to radiation exposure three years later, Miyake became obsessed with making “things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy.” Inspired by his love of dance and a pivotal experience designing costumes for the Frankfurt Ballet company in the early ’90s, his most famous contribution to fashion are his graceful heat-pressed plissé garments, which he introduced under the Pleats Please line in 1993 (followed by Homme Plissé.) As reported by the Washington Post, a private family funeral has already taken place and there will be no officially organized pubic events to celebrate the designer, in keeping with his wishes. RIP.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to lock down their $14 million house
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in a $14.6 million mansion in Montecito, however, the couple has reportedly been ordered to lock down their mansion. This comes after they were warned about a mountain lion stalking in the neighborhood that could spell disaster for the couple. Running loose.
Jon Batiste Exits ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ Louis Cato Named New Bandleader
Academy and Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after seven seasons, Colbert announced Thursday night on the show. He’s exiting to “pursue personal and professional interests.” Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis — and the Colbert’s band, which previously had been called “Stay Human” under Batiste’s direction, will be renamed “The Late Show Band.” Cato will take over permanently when the show returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, Sept. 6. “Louis has done a great job this summer, and he is very humble,...
Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash
Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
Get To Know Your New Fashion Obsession ‘Couper’ —Which Launched With A Stylish Montauk Dinner
Say hello to Couper: a hot-off-the-presses new luxury fashion e-commerce site conceptualized by Agee Leinberry and Caroline Gilroy. The emerging platform aims to infuse the online shopping experience with a bespoke feel, by offering a curated offering of exclusive pieces from emerging global designers. Helping to toast (!) to the launch—Champagne coups, fittingly, at the ready—stylish Hamptonites joined the super chic duo for an intimate al fresco dinner at Crow’s Nest in Montauk.
Daily News: Skating Around With Madonna, Stay At SJP’s Hamptons House, Remi x Revolve Launch Bash, Mel Ottenberg Styles New Campaign, And More!
Not since Carrie and the girls hopped on the Jitney for a weekend Out East have we been so excited. Well, now you can get one step closer thanks to Miss Bradshaw herself as Sarah Jessica Parker has offered up her Hamptons home via Booking.com. “I love spending summer days Out East and just listed my slice of beachside heaven on @bookingcom so others can experience the same,” she wrote in the caption. The chic cottage sits just off of the beach and includes colorful interiors and homewares, as well as a quaint outdoor seating area and bright green bikes. However, you better act fast. Her homey getaway is available for only two nights, from August 26 and August 28, once it becomes become bookable on August 23, 12PM EST. On the other hand, the price is unbeatable. Set at just $19.98—ie, the year SJP scored her breakout role as Carrie Bradshaw. Set those alarms, pronto.
Hilaria Baldwin addresses ‘psycho’ rumours that her baby bump is fake
Hilaria Baldwin has mocked “psycho conspiracy theorists” who have spread rumours that her pregnancy is fake.The 38-year-old yoga instructor, who is expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, posted a photo of her baby bump to her Instagram Story on Thursday.In the caption, she joked that her stomach looked liked she “ate a ball,” before calling out some of the false online claims that have been made about her pregnancy.“My friends made a good point about my belly,” she wrote. “It kind of looks like a fake…like I ate a ball…I guess the psycho conspiracy theorists online with...
