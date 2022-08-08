Narrative Medicine and Well-Being Incorporated into New Ultrasound Procedure Simulation Course at the UCSF School of Medicine

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
UCSF doctor explains how 'hybrid COVID immunity' could benefit start of new school year
"We're probably descending into a relatively good start of the school year because the curve is coming down in the Bay Area right now," Dr. Chin-Hong said.
ucsf.edu
Teaching and Learning Symposium: Exploring the Changing Paradigm of Education | August 29 – September 1, 2022
This four-day symposium hosted by The Learning Tech Group provides the education community the opportunity to discuss the future of health education, explore different learning modalities, and learn about best practices to promote rich student learning experiences. Through a variety of sessions, UCSF experts will cover topics that speak to...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Scientists Develop Potential Game Changer in Fight Against COVID-19
Scientists at UC Berkeley are developing what could be a game changer in the fight against COVID-19. The easy-to-use treatment, a nasal spray that could potentially stop the virus in its tracks, has been in the works for at least two years. UC Berkeley professor Anders Naar said those years...
KTVU FOX 2
Moneypox vaccinations in San Francisco kick into high gear as more doses become available
SAN FRANCISCO - Monkeypox vaccinations in San Francisco shifted into high gear on Tuesday where the city distributed approximately 10,000 doses it received from the federal government. "Too many people are suffering in our communities," said a speaker to monkeypox advocates. "They are begging for relief." As of Tuesday, the...
ucsf.edu
Welcome Jessica Crosby, Outreach and Marketing Coordinator
I’d like to welcome Jessica Crosby as the new Outreach and Marketing Coordinator for the UCSF Library. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Global Information and Social Enterprise Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Jessica brings creative ideas and diverse experience to program coordination and communications....
Kaiser Permanente reaches deal to avoid strike involving 1,200 pharmacists
Kaiser Permanente reached a last-minute deal with 1,200 pharmacists in Northern California, avoiding a strike that was set to start today.
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
KTVU FOX 2
Sutter Health workers shorted on paychecks: report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Nurses and other healthcare workers at Sutter Health say they are getting shorted their full salaries. The Sacramento Bee reports nurses at several Sutter locations, including in the Bay Area, haven't got their full checks for over a month. Sutter says the company recently switched to a...
COVID concerns loom amid back-to-school season
(KRON) — With the first Bay Area students back in the classroom, some parents are asking what precautions they should take to protect their kids against COVID-19 this school year. “A lot of us think that there will be maybe another surge coming in the fall,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Stanford Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist. […]
SJSU to offer five online undergrad degree programs
(BCN) — Starting next year, San Jose State University will offer students the ability to earn online degrees in five undergraduate majors. The online program targets adult learners, especially those juggling a career while trying to finish a college degree. “Access to SJSU Online will give busy professionals, parents, veterans, and community college students the […]
indybay.org
Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool
Photo: Names of over two hundred community donors are cemented into the south wall next to the therapy pool. These names do not even represent all the community members who donated. Sutter Health CAN reopen the Mickelson Therapy Pool. By David J. Canepa and Lindsay Raike. The following guest perspective...
indiacurrents.com
Fremont Classical Dancer Named US Presidential Scholar
FREMONT, CA — Reva Srivastava is not your average college bound teen. She has a superpower almost as exciting as Ms. Marvel, perhaps even better. Reva is a Kathak dancer and was recently named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. “It was like, 6am in the morning,”...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County teachers prepared to strike for better pay, smaller class sizes
Teachers rallied outside the Contra Costa County Office of Education on Tuesday. They say they've reached a breaking point over pay and the size of classrooms. The district superintendent said he's looking forward to the mediation process.
edsource.org
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers for transfer students
To fix what critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
You’re thinking about renting an apartment in Silicon Valley? Well, everyone else is too
SILICON VALLEY REMAINS one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
How donating blood could land you free gas for a year
Anyone who donates blood at any Red Cross location throughout the country during August will be entered to win up to $6,000 worth of free gasoline for a year. Three winners will be chosen.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
