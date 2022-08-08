Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Jeep Near Cold Spring Harbor Intersection
Police are investigating a crash near a Long Island intersection that left a woman seriously injured. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Cold Spring Harbor. A 40-year-old Lloyd Harbor man was operating a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck the female pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.
Dog missing after fatal Port Jefferson Station fire found safe
A dog who went missing during a deadly house fire in Port Jefferson Station has been found.
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
An oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton sent a woman to the hospital this morning. Riverhead Town Police said they were called to the incubator building at 8:57 a.m. today on the report of an oven explosion and a fire at the location. Responding officers found an...
Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said the...
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton
One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
syossetadvance.com
Bayville man arrested for reckless endangerment
A Bayville man was arrested for reckless endangerment on Saturday, August 6th after he allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at Nassau County Police helicopter, interfering with the pilot’s vision. According to police, a 11:09 p.m. a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when Lance...
27east.com
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home. She...
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
Copiague man pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 roommates in Lindenhurst
James Domanico is being held on bail and a judge Thursday issued an order of protection for the victims.
ALERT CENTER: Shots fired at 2 people in Uniondale, police say
No injuries were reported.
Herald Community Newspapers
Body recovered in Broad Channel identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez
The body of a person found floating in Broad Channel near Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, was identified as Far Rockaway resident Berman Gutierrez, Nassau County police said. Gutierrez, 30, went swimming off Rockaway Beach on Monday night. Emergency responders responded to Beach 13th Street and Seagirt Boulevard near 2 a.m. on Aug. 8.
Officer Injured During Crash In New Hyde Park
A local police officer suffered neck and back injuries after being rear-ended while investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway, according to authorities. The crash took place in New Hyde Park near Exit 36 around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to police, a highway patrol officer was investigating...
3 gunmen in Jaguar shoot at man, woman on Long Island
Police are searching for a group of gunmen in connection to a shooting that happened on Long Island Wednesday evening.
Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
A suspect is in custody in connection to over a dozen burglaries across Suffolk County.
longisland.com
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
NBC New York
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
