Sag Harbor, NY

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Jeep Near Cold Spring Harbor Intersection

Police are investigating a crash near a Long Island intersection that left a woman seriously injured. It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Cold Spring Harbor. A 40-year-old Lloyd Harbor man was operating a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on Shore Road, near Main Street, when he struck the female pedestrian, Suffolk County Police said.
1 Injured, Building Evacuated After Oven Explodes In Calverton

One person suffered injuries when an oven exploded at a Long Island building. The incident happened at Stony Brook University's Food Business Incubator at Calverton on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department. Police were called to the building, located at 4603 Middle Country Road in Calverton,...
Bayville man arrested for reckless endangerment

A Bayville man was arrested for reckless endangerment on Saturday, August 6th after he allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at Nassau County Police helicopter, interfering with the pilot’s vision. According to police, a 11:09 p.m. a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when Lance...
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home. She...
Man Found Burning Near Busy Roadway In New Canaan

A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
Officer Injured During Crash In New Hyde Park

A local police officer suffered neck and back injuries after being rear-ended while investigating a crash on the Long Island Expressway, according to authorities. The crash took place in New Hyde Park near Exit 36 around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to police, a highway patrol officer was investigating...
Body of missing Far Rockaway swimmer found by police in Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday. Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25. On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units searched for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and […]
Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store

Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
