FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Council OKs measure opposing $4.7B plan to widen N.J. Turnpike in Jersey City
The Hoboken City Council okayed a measure opposing the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion plan to expand the extensions from Exits 14 through 14C in Jersey City at last night’s meeting. During public comment, Safe Streets JC President Jimmy Lee praised the Mile Square City’s Vision Zero...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council poised to vote on resolution against $4.7B N.J. Turnpike widening
Following a resolution approval in Hoboken last night, the Jersey City Council is poised to vote on a resolution against the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike widening project next week. Mayor Steven Fulop has already come out against the three-phase proposal, which would begin by...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council approves resolution making them sanctuary city for abortion rights
The Hoboken City Council approved a resolution last night making them a sanctuary city for abortion right, as well as calling on federal lawmakers to codify Roe vs. Wade. “Even today, in 2022, abortion is not a comfortable subject to talk about. Society has stigmatized abortion, demonizing medical providers who provide them and vilify people who consider them,” said Rachel Hodes, the chair of the Hoboken Democratic Committee.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne to participate in end of summer ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
The City of Bayonne will be participate in an end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to crack down on impaired motorists. Beginning August 19 and running through September 5th, the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort endeavors to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving through a combination of high-visibility enforcement and public education.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne council set to vote on $160M budget, new legal cannabis revisions, next week
The Bayonne City Council agreed that they would vote on a $160,467,986 budget and new legal cannabis revisions next week when they set the agenda at yesterday’s caucus. The budget, which passed unanimously (5-0) on first reading, is up from $152,961,751 last year. Municipal employee salaries also increased by about $2 million, while the number of employees dropped slightly from 753 to 752.
hudsoncountyview.com
ELEC: Fulop-linked Fund for Quality Leadership raised 77k in Q2, has $250k cash on hand
The Fund for Quality Leadership, a super PAC linked to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, raised $76,890 in the second quarter of 2022 and has $249,778.59 cash on hand, an August 3rd report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. The group, which raised $80,000 at an event...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Hoboken school board has been dismissive of Jan. 25 referendum results
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Kevin Davis articulates why he feels that the local board of education has been dismissive of the January 25th referendum results. The reason why students learn about history in school is so we learn from the past. That is why it is concerning that members of the school board and key influencers have learned from wrong lessons from the failed January 25th referendum for a new $331 million Hoboken High School ($241 million plus an estimated $90 million in interest).
hudsoncountyview.com
State police arrest 3 for running West New York heroin/fentanyl ring, over 38 kilos seized
The New Jersey State Police arrested 3 for running a West New York heroin and fentanyl ring, seizing over 38 kilograms after a two-month investigation. In May 2022, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Trafficking North Unit, working as a part of the Opioid Enforcement Task Force (OETF) began investigating Richard Strotman, Jr., 38, of North Arlington, for the distribution of narcotics in northern New Jersey.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man has drug distribution charges dropped due to leading cop testimony
A Jersey City man had drug distribution charges dropped after the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled that a police detective’s testimony improperly influenced the grand jury in the case. At the grand jury proceeding for Terrell Tucker, Police Officer Patrick Egan described the circumstances surrounding defendant’s...
