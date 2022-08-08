ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hoboken council approves resolution making them sanctuary city for abortion rights

The Hoboken City Council approved a resolution last night making them a sanctuary city for abortion right, as well as calling on federal lawmakers to codify Roe vs. Wade. “Even today, in 2022, abortion is not a comfortable subject to talk about. Society has stigmatized abortion, demonizing medical providers who provide them and vilify people who consider them,” said Rachel Hodes, the chair of the Hoboken Democratic Committee.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Bayonne to participate in end of summer ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

The City of Bayonne will be participate in an end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to crack down on impaired motorists. Beginning August 19 and running through September 5th, the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort endeavors to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving through a combination of high-visibility enforcement and public education.
BAYONNE, NJ
Bayonne council set to vote on $160M budget, new legal cannabis revisions, next week

The Bayonne City Council agreed that they would vote on a $160,467,986 budget and new legal cannabis revisions next week when they set the agenda at yesterday’s caucus. The budget, which passed unanimously (5-0) on first reading, is up from $152,961,751 last year. Municipal employee salaries also increased by about $2 million, while the number of employees dropped slightly from 753 to 752.
BAYONNE, NJ
LETTER: Hoboken school board has been dismissive of Jan. 25 referendum results

In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Kevin Davis articulates why he feels that the local board of education has been dismissive of the January 25th referendum results. The reason why students learn about history in school is so we learn from the past. That is why it is concerning that members of the school board and key influencers have learned from wrong lessons from the failed January 25th referendum for a new $331 million Hoboken High School ($241 million plus an estimated $90 million in interest).
HOBOKEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Transgender Men#The Vaccines#Diseases#General Health#Nhcac#Jynneos
State police arrest 3 for running West New York heroin/fentanyl ring, over 38 kilos seized

The New Jersey State Police arrested 3 for running a West New York heroin and fentanyl ring, seizing over 38 kilograms after a two-month investigation. In May 2022, detectives with the New Jersey State Police Trafficking North Unit, working as a part of the Opioid Enforcement Task Force (OETF) began investigating Richard Strotman, Jr., 38, of North Arlington, for the distribution of narcotics in northern New Jersey.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ

