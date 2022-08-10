(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO