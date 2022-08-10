Read full article on original website
2022 08/28 – Gary L. Rice
Gary L. Rice, age 56, of Central City, IL, passed to his Heavenly home on Sunday, August 7th. He passed peacefully in his sleep, after battling aggressive cancer, in his home with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Gary L. Rice was born May 9th, 1966 son of James...
2022 08/12 – Retus Basil Gentry
Retus Basil Gentry, age 95 of Kinmundy, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Retus was born on January 27, 1927, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Retus and Lora (Wilkinson) Gentry. He married Ellen (Stallons) Gentry on October 15, 1991, in Elizabethtown, IL and she survives in Kinmundy.
2022 08/14 – Jimmie D. Martin
Jimmie D. Martin, age 93 of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Twin Willows Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
2022 08/13 – Janet Anderson Mullins
Janet Anderson Mullins, age 64, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. There will be no funeral or burial service. Janet had spent most of her career in the hospitality industry and loved being around people. She enjoyed...
2022 08/16 – Donna Joyce Lowery
Donna Joyce Lowery, 77, of Centralia passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo, on August 6th, 2022. Donna was born January 31, 1945, in Centralia, the daughter of Wayne and Elsie (Benifiel) Etheridge. Donna married Michael Lowery in Clinton County on October 23, 1963, and he survives her.
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail Wednesday on outstanding warrants. 29-year-old Zachary Moore of Green Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an obstructing justice charge. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
A 34-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated battery and criminal trespass to property. Bailey Lyday of East Boone allegedly struck another woman in a disagreement at the Huck’s store. She reportedly had been trespassed from the store earlier, resulting in the criminal trespass arrest. Police say the alleged victim did not require hospitalization. Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail.
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
Litchfield building collapse investigation continues and Sheriffs win lawsuit |First Listen
A structural engineer visits Litchfield building collapse site on Monday. Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data shows Illinois around the middle of the pack for overall children's well being. Buckminster Fuller biography portrays the architect as one who turned his classroom as an incubator. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois'...
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 31-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine. Maleah Durham was arrested during a Monday night traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main while she was a passenger in the vehicle. Centralia Police arrested 32-year-old Riley Sanders of Ridge Road in Centralia for aggravated assault.
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
Edwardsville, Other Fire Agencies, Attack Fire On St. Louis Street
EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Fire Department, backed up by multiple other fire agencies, attacked a fully involved residence over a garage fire in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Edwardsville on Wednesday. The residence was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get...
MARION COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(SALEM) The District 12 Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred late this past Monday morning at around 11:30 on Interstate 57, three miles south of Salem. Involving two semi-trucks, the State Police report 61 year old Matthew Shuman from Flora was northbound hauling crude oil when his semi-truck ran off the roadway, crossed the grass median, and struck the trailer of a southbound FedEx semi driven by 55 year old Mio Drasko from Hoffman Estates. While Shuman was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he was ticketed for improper lane usage. Drasko declined medical treatment. Amazingly, no crude oil from the semi-trailer was spilled. The southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly three hours.
